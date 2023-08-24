The Living Wage a Single Person Needs in All 50 States

Moon Safari / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether you’ve shopped for groceries, gas or even a car in the past year, you know that prices have risen significantly since 2022. The Consumer Price Index report from July 2023 showed that prices on the “all items index” have increased 3.2% in the past 12 months.

Because the cost of goods has increased so much, the living wage needed for a single person has also risen across the country. But how much you need to live varies dramatically by state.

GOBankingRates recently surveyed annual living expenses for a single person in each of the 50 states. The researchers used the 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data (the latest available) for a single person from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to calculate the annual cost of necessities based on data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2023 Q1 Cost of Living Data Series.

With the cost of necessities in hand, researchers doubled the total annual cost of necessities to determine a living wage that also factors in discretionary spending and savings.

How does your state stack up?

States Requiring the Most Money for a Living Wage

Hawaii tops the list of states and what’s needed to earn a living wage. It’s the only state where a single person needs to make six figures to get by, pay for necessities and a few nice-to-have purchases, and stash money into savings, too.

You’ll need $112,411 to make what’s considered a living wage in Hawaii.

Massachusetts, California, New York and Alaska round out the top five most expensive states for a single person. That’s not surprising when you realize that median home values are also highest in Hawaii, California and Massachusetts, according to data from WorldPopulationReview.com.

Since housing and other necessities make up 50% of a living wage, it stands to reason that states with higher housing costs require more money to earn a living wage.

Hawaii Massachusetts California New York Alaska Maryland Vermont Oregon Washington New Jersey

States Requiring the Least Money to Earn a Living Wage

On the other side of that coin sits Mississippi, where you’ll only need to make $45,906 a year to earn a living wage. That’s less than half of what you’d need in Hawaii. Rounding out the top five least expensive states to live are Oklahoma, Alabama, Kansas and Arkansas, all requiring less than $47,500 to earn a living wage.

Mississippi Oklahoma Alabama Arkansas Kentucky Kansas West Virginia Missouri Iowa Georgia

Living Wages in All 50 States

Rank State Income Required 1 Mississippi $45,906 2 Oklahoma $46,024 3 Alabama $46,577 4 Arkansas $47,111 5 Kentucky $47,318 6 Kansas $47,379 7 West Virginia $47,732 8 Missouri $47,771 9 Iowa $48,518 12 Tennessee $48,774 11 Nebraska $49,009 10 Georgia $49,051 13 Illinois $49,372 14 Wyoming $49,666 15 Indiana $49,855 17 Michigan $50,049 16 Louisiana $50,087 18 Ohio $50,157 19 Texas $50,497 20 New Mexico $51,214 21 Minnesota $51,668 22 South Dakota $52,095 23 South Carolina $52,222 24 North Dakota $52,807 25 Wisconsin $53,122 26 North Carolina $53,531 27 Pennsylvania $53,838 28 Utah $55,293 29 Delaware $56,571 31 Montana $57,056 30 Florida $57,064 32 Virginia $57,293 34 Nevada $58,580 33 Idaho $58,634 35 Colorado $59,218 36 Rhode Island $59,936 37 Arizona $60,026 38 Maine $60,862 39 New Hampshire $62,935 40 Connecticut $63,078 41 New Jersey $64,463 42 Washington $65,640 43 Oregon $65,763 44 Vermont $65,923 45 Maryland $67,915 46 Alaska $71,570 47 New York $73,226 48 California $80,013 49 Massachusetts $87,909 50 Hawaii $112,411 All data was collected on and up to date as of August 15, 2023.

