The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

3 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
If you’re thinking of starting a family, or are already raising children, you know that having kids can be expensive. But just how expensive? It costs more than $112,000 for a single person to earn a living wage in Hawaii, yet a family of four can make it for $182,900, according to recent data compiled and analyzed by GOBankingRates.

Lending credence to the theory that “two people can live cheaper than one,” (and having four people under one roof can also save money), our data showed that it’s nowhere near four times more costly for four people to live than one.

The data used to calculate a “living wage” allows 50% for necessities, which includes housing, 30% for discretionary/luxury spending and 20% for savings.

Take heart. There are much cheaper places to raise a family than Hawaii. For instance, it only costs $73,381 to make a living wage to support a family of four in Mississippi. If you wanted to survive — and maybe even thrive — as a single-income family, this might be one state where you could do it.

Take a look at the cheapest states to earn a living wage for a family of four, the most expensive and everything in between.

States Where It Costs The Least for a Family of Four to Live

The cheapest states to live as a family of four all need under $79,000 to earn what’s considered a living wage. They are all in the South or Midwest, with Oklahoma, Alabama, Kansas and Arkansas following Mississippi as the cheapest.

Here are the 10 states a family needs the least amount of money to live:

  1. Mississippi
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Alabama
  4. Kansas
  5. Arkansas
  6. West Virginia
  7. Missouri
  8. Kentucky
  9. Iowa
  10. Georgia

States Where It Costs The Most for a Family of Four to Live

On the other side of that, the states where you need the most money to earn a living wage for four people all require an income of more than $100,000. These are all coastal states known for high real estate prices, including Hawaii, Massachusetts, California, New York and Alaska.

Here are the 10 states where families need the most money to live:

  1. Hawaii
  2. Massachusetts
  3. California
  4. New York
  5. Alaska
  6. Maryland
  7. Oregon
  8. Vermont
  9. Washington
  10. New Jersey

The Living Wage For a Family of Four in All 50 States

Rank State Living
Wage
1 Mississippi $73,381
2 Oklahoma $74,253
3 Alabama $75,724
4 Kansas $75,924
5 Arkansas $76,456
6 West Virginia $76,905
7 Missouri $77,197
8 Kentucky $77,842
9 Iowa $78,025
10 Georgia $78,448
11 Nebraska $79,007
12 Tennessee $79,054
13 Wyoming $79,879
14 Illinois $79,899
15 Indiana $80,144
16 Louisiana $80,451
17 Michigan $80,998
18 Ohio $81,006
19 Texas $81,374
20 Minnesota $81,931
21 New Mexico $82,047
22 South Dakota $83,708
23 North Dakota $83,852
24 South Carolina $84,062
25 Wisconsin $84,156
26 North Carolina $84,957
27 Pennsylvania $87,500
28 Utah $89,936
29 Delaware $91,293
30 Virginia $91,955
31 Florida $92,271
32 Montana $92,367
33 Idaho $94,874
34 Colorado $95,563
35 Nevada $95,755
36 Rhode Island $95,929
37 Arizona $97,345
38 Maine $99,158
39 New Hampshire $100,436
40 Connecticut $101,030
41 New Jersey $104,770
42 Washington $105,080
43 Vermont $106,692
44 Oregon $106,779
45 Maryland $110,244
46 Alaska $113,079
47 New York $118,127
48 California $130,239
49 Massachusetts $142,341
50 Hawaii $182,900
All data was collected on and up to date as of August 31, 2023.

