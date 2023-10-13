Robert Kiyosaki: 7 Money Secrets They Don’t Teach You in School

Robert Kiyosaki, the celebrated author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has been an outspoken critic of the conventional educational system’s approach to financial literacy.

Contrasting starkly with traditional financial advice, Kiyosaki once boldly declared, “Everything is the opposite of what they teach you in school. I would study money because they don’t teach money in school…” Thus, let’s explore 7 money secrets illuminated by Kiyosaki, that often find no place in school curriculums.

1. Study Money Itself

As per Kiyosaki’s guidance: “I would study money…” Understanding money – how it works, how it flows, and how it can be generated – is pivotal. While schools teach commerce and economics, the real mechanics of money, investments, and wealth creation are often neglected.

2. Jobs Are Not the Only Way

Kiyosaki often emphasizes entrepreneurship over traditional employment. His stance is, “…I would never go to school, get a job…” Instead, he advocates for cultivating an entrepreneurial spirit, creating businesses, and generating employment to accrue wealth instead of merely receiving a paycheck.

3. Hard Work Is Not Enough

He stresses the incongruity of the notion of working hard for money. Kiyosaki’s model involves making money work for you through investments, passive income sources, and leveraging debts rather than merely toiling away in a job and saving pennies.

4. Saving Is Not the Ultimate Financial Strategy

Contrary to the common financial advice of saving money diligently, Kiyosaki proclaims, “…save money, get out of debt…” His ideology leans towards utilizing money effectively through investing and building assets instead of letting it sit idly in savings.

5. Debt Can Be a Tool

“…get out of debt…” is a standard financial recommendation, yet Kiyosaki sheds light on the concept of using debt as a tool to leverage investments and grow wealth. Instead of fearing debt, understanding its mechanisms and utilizing it strategically can lead to prosperous outcomes.

6. Homeownership Is Not Always Wealth Creation

Kiyosaki warns, “…buy a house…” is not the unambiguous path to financial prosperity that it’s often portrayed as. He underlines the importance of recognizing the difference between assets and liabilities, stating that a house can sometimes be a liability rather than an asset, if it’s not generating income.

7. Stock Market – The Untold Story

His advice deviates from the mainstream with a surprising notion: “…invest in the stock market. I do the opposite.” Kiyosaki emphasizes financial education to comprehend and navigate the intricate worlds of investing, recommending exploration beyond the conventional stock market, such as real estate investing and building businesses.

Robert Kiyosaki’s philosophies encapsulate unorthodox yet insightful perspectives on managing money and creating wealth. Challenging normative paradigms, his advice orbits around financial education, entrepreneurial ventures, strategic use of debt, and astute investing.

The essence of Kiyosaki’s wisdom demands we perceive and manage money not as a scarce resource to be safeguarded but as a tool to be wielded skillfully in the pursuit of wealth and financial freedom.

