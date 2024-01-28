Advertiser Disclosure
Dave Ramsey Host George Kamel: How To Break Free From Being Broke

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
A woman sits on her bed while reviewing her debt and making a credit card payment.
silverkblack / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re struggling with your finances, you’ll be interested in a new book written by Ramsey Show host George Kamel. The book, titled Breaking Free from Broke, offers guidance on managing debt and getting back on track with your money.

Kamel and his co-host Rachel Cruze discussed how you can finally get control over your money and start fresh. Here’s what they had to say.

Understanding the Psychology of Spending

During an episode of The Rachel Cruze Show, Kamel emphasizes the importance of understanding your relationship with money. This is more than just tracking expenses or creating a budget; it’s about analyzing the triggers that lead to unnecessary spending.

Kamel encourages individuals to reflect on their spending habits, asking themselves why they spend the way they do. Is it for comfort, social acceptance, or out of habit? Recognizing these patterns is the first step toward changing them.

The Zero-Based Budget: A Game Changer

One of Kamel’s key strategies is the adoption of a zero-based budget. This method, advocated by Dave Ramsey, involves assigning every dollar a specific purpose, whether it’s for savings, bills, or discretionary spending.

By doing this, you’re not only tracking your expenses but also actively planning and controlling where your money goes. Kamel stresses that this budgeting method ensures there are no surprises and that every dollar is working toward your financial goals.

The Debt Snowball Method: Tackling Debts Head-On

Debt is often the most significant barrier to financial freedom. Kamel is a strong proponent of the debt snowball method, a strategy where you pay off debts from smallest to largest, regardless of interest rates.

The idea is to gain momentum as each small debt is paid off, providing wins that motivate you to tackle larger debts. This method is helpful for getting debt under control.   

Building an Emergency Fund: The Safety Net

Kamel often discusses the importance of an emergency fund. He suggests starting by saving $1,000 and then gradually building it to cover 3 to 6 months of expenses.

This fund acts as a safety net, protecting you from unforeseen circumstances like medical emergencies or sudden job loss. It’s a fundamental step in ensuring you don’t go back into debt when life throws a curveball.

Investing in Yourself: Education and Career Advancement

Kamel recommends investing in education and career development. He advises individuals to seek opportunities for learning new skills or advancing their education, which can lead to better job prospects and higher income. Kamel believes that investing in oneself is a direct investment in one’s financial future.

The Path to Financial Freedom

Kamel’s approach to financial wellness, deeply influenced by Ramsey’s principles, offers hope for those feeling financially strained. By understanding the psychology of spending, adopting a zero-based budget, tackling debts, building an emergency fund, and investing in personal development, you can regain control of your finances.  

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

