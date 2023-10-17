Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

Do Not Spend This Wheat Penny: How to Spot Them

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Back of U.S. Wheat Penny - Closeup stock photo
Jitalia17 / iStock.com

Collecting coins is not just a nostalgic hobby; it can also prove to be a valuable endeavor. Among the sought-after coins in the U.S., Wheat Pennies hold a special place, with some editions being quite rare and fetching a high price.

If you have a penny collection or stumble upon old coins, it’s essential to know which ones are valuable. Here’s a guide to identifying some of the most coveted Wheat Pennies, inspired by insights from the YouTube channel couchcollectibles.

1914-D Wheat Penny

  • Significance: The 1914-D Wheat Penny is especially scarce. With just over a million minted, its rarity makes it a prized possession.
  • How to Spot: Look at the date and the mint mark. If it reads 1914 with a ‘D’ mint mark, you might have a winner.
  • Value: Even if the coin is in poor condition, it could still fetch over $100. If it’s in good shape, the price jumps into the thousands.

1917 Double Die Obverse Wheat Penny

  • Significance: The highlight of this coin is the double lettering due to a minting error.
  • How to Spot: Examine the coin’s front (obverse) for double lettering, which is a clear indication of this rare piece.
  • Value: Even a poorly graded coin of this type can garner over $180. With a good grading, its worth can skyrocket into the thousands.
Make Your Money Work Better for You

1922 D Mintmark Error Wheat Penny

  • Significance: The coin has a missing ‘D’ mint mark, making it a rare find. Note that this error is also prevalent in the 1924 and 1931 editions.
  • How to Spot: Carefully check for the absence of the ‘D’ mint mark.
  • Value: Such a coin was known to have sold for $380.

1936 Double Die Obverse Wheat Penny

  • Significance: This coin is characterized by its double lettering on the obverse due to a minting error.
  • How to Spot: As with the 1917 edition, look for double lettering on the front of the coin.
  • Value: A coin with good grading is bound to fetch a handsome sum.

1955 Double Die Obverse Wheat Penny

  • Significance: This particular coin showcases an evident doubling on its entire obverse side, making it a rare find.
  • How to Spot: Look for clear and pronounced doubling on each letter and number on the coin’s front.
  • Value: Owing to its rarity, this penny can be worth thousands regardless of its grade.

Before you spend that old penny, give it a closer look. You might be holding onto a piece of history that could be worth more than you think. Always remember to handle such coins with care to preserve their condition, and consider seeking expert appraisal to determine their true value.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

6 Middle Class Money Traps That Keep You From Being Wealthy

Wealth

6 Middle Class Money Traps That Keep You From Being Wealthy

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Says “Becoming Wealthy is Surprisingly Simple” — Here’s Why

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh Says "Becoming Wealthy is Surprisingly Simple" -- Here's Why

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The 11 Most Expensive Hotels in the U.S.

Wealth

The 11 Most Expensive Hotels in the U.S.

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planner: Here Are 3 Things To Always Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

Wealth

I'm a Financial Planner: Here Are 3 Things To Always Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

3 Ways to Create Generational Wealth With ‘Old Money’ Thinking

Wealth

3 Ways to Create Generational Wealth With 'Old Money' Thinking

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: These 10 Investing Habits Are Keeping You From Getting Rich

Wealth

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: These 10 Investing Habits Are Keeping You From Getting Rich

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 US Cities Where Renters Get the Most Space for Their Money (Hint: It’s Not in Texas)

Wealth

10 US Cities Where Renters Get the Most Space for Their Money (Hint: It's Not in Texas)

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Thousands

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Thousands

October 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Surprising Money Habits of Tech Moguls: How They Spend, Save and Invest

Wealth

The Surprising Money Habits of Tech Moguls: How They Spend, Save and Invest

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Ways To Become a Millionaire

Wealth

10 Ways To Become a Millionaire

October 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Ways To Become Rich If You Don’t Make Six Figures

Wealth

8 Ways To Become Rich If You Don't Make Six Figures

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Bills Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Bills Still in Circulation

October 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’ve Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

Wealth

8 Signs You've Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

October 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Elon Musk Goes By an Established ‘Algorithm’ at Work: Could His Business Commandments Help You Build Wealth?

Wealth

Elon Musk Goes By an Established 'Algorithm' at Work: Could His Business Commandments Help You Build Wealth?

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Electric Vehicles Only the Rich Can Afford

Wealth

7 Electric Vehicles Only the Rich Can Afford

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners

Wealth

4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners

October 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!