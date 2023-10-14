Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

If You Find a Lincoln Penny With This Distinctive Mark, It Could Be Worth up to $60,000

2 min Read
By Nicole Spector
Birds eye view of penny jar overflowing stock photo
John_Brueske / iStock.com

Pocket change can make you tens of thousands of dollars — if it contains a coin that’s deemed rare and valuable. Case in point: The U.S. Sun reported an old penny sold at auction by Heritage Auctions for $60,000 last January. The rare 1909 Lincoln cent attracted 37 bidders, suggesting a heated fight for the prized coin. But what makes this penny so remarkable that it would go for such an incredible sum? What distinctive marks should you look for in your coin collection?

The Lincoln Penny that sold for $60,000 has some key details that set it apart from the crowd: first, it sports the initials “VDB,” which stands for Victor David Brenner, a famous sculptor, engraver and medalist. Brenner is a superstar in the world of coins (he’s perhaps best known for designing the Lincoln cent), and his initials go a long way in driving up a coin’s value. But that’s not the only special aspect of this $60,000 cent. What makes it stand out is the color — a deep, voluminous red instead of a burnt copper or dull brown.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Red Lincoln pennies are the cream of the crop for coin collectors, as they are among the hardest to find. Not many were made and such a brilliant shade of red just isn’t seen in modern American money. Between the rare color and the verifiable proof of Brenner’s design, this cent was destined to score someone a nice pile of cash.

Though $60,000 is an awfully high price for a penny to sell for, antique pennies have sold for much more. Another 1909 Lincoln penny, also inked by Brenner, sold at an auction by Great Collections in 2022 for $365,000. In that same auction, four other pennies from 1909 and 1915 each cost more than $100,000.

The key takeaway is to carefully examine your coins and scope them out for obscure details, such as Brenner’s initials and unusual tints. Additionally, leave no stone unturned. Don’t just scour through your couch cushions. Get coins from the bank and peep around on eBay, too. Your future fortune could be hiding in plain sight.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Related Content

7 Early Money Moves Billionaires Make To Put Them on the Road to Riches

Wealth

7 Early Money Moves Billionaires Make To Put Them on the Road to Riches

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How to Ensure Your Heirlooms Maintain Their Value

Wealth

How to Ensure Your Heirlooms Maintain Their Value

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

You Don’t Have To Be Smart To Be Rich –Here’s Why

Wealth

You Don't Have To Be Smart To Be Rich --Here's Why

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 of the Most Expensive Luxury Brands Online in 2023

Wealth

10 of the Most Expensive Luxury Brands Online in 2023

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

‘Pawn Stars’ Reveals 9 Most Rare and Expensive Coins Ever Sold

Wealth

'Pawn Stars' Reveals 9 Most Rare and Expensive Coins Ever Sold

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’ve Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

Wealth

8 Signs You've Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are the 6 Biggest Mistakes Even My Wealthiest Clients Make

Wealth

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are the 6 Biggest Mistakes Even My Wealthiest Clients Make

October 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

Wealth

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

October 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

3 Money Lessons from Charles Feeney, the Billionaire Who Gave Up His Entire $8 Billion Fortune

Wealth

3 Money Lessons from Charles Feeney, the Billionaire Who Gave Up His Entire $8 Billion Fortune

October 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Powerball Jackpot: What Are the Odds of Winning Any Amount of Money by Playing the Lottery?

Wealth

Powerball Jackpot: What Are the Odds of Winning Any Amount of Money by Playing the Lottery?

October 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone: You Don’t Need a Second Job — Here’s How To Get Rich at Your Current Job

Wealth

Grant Cardone: You Don't Need a Second Job -- Here's How To Get Rich at Your Current Job

October 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Kennedy Fortune Unveiled: How This Political Family Maintained Their Financial Dominance

Wealth

The Kennedy Fortune Unveiled: How This Political Family Maintained Their Financial Dominance

October 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Become a Millionaire: Learn the Best Ways

Wealth

How To Become a Millionaire: Learn the Best Ways

October 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says Greed, Fear and Pride Will Make You Broke: Here’s Why

Wealth

Dave Ramsey Says Greed, Fear and Pride Will Make You Broke: Here's Why

October 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Powerball Reaches All-Time High: 5 Strategies and Stories from Past Jackpots

Wealth

Powerball Reaches All-Time High: 5 Strategies and Stories from Past Jackpots

October 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Much Does It Cost To Charter a Luxury Yacht?

Wealth

How Much Does It Cost To Charter a Luxury Yacht?

October 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!