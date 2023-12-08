Advertiser Disclosure
Don’t Do This: These 5 Things Will Devalue Your Coins

By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Coin collecting is a fascinating hobby that can also be a valuable investment. However, certain practices can significantly devalue your precious coins. Understanding what not to do is crucial in maintaining their worth. Here are five common mistakes to avoid to ensure your coins retain their maximum value.

1. Improper Cleaning

The desire to make old coins look new can be tempting, but improperly cleaning coins is one of the quickest ways to devalue them. Harsh chemicals, abrasive materials, or even just overzealous scrubbing can strip away the coin’s patina, an essential aspect of its value.

  • Examples of Damaging Cleaning Methods:
    • Using metal polish or acid-based cleaners.
    • Scrubbing with abrasive brushes.
    • Soaking in harsh chemical solutions.

2. Inadequate Storage

How you store your coins plays a significant role in preserving their condition. Exposure to extreme temperatures, humidity, and direct sunlight can cause tarnishing, corrosion, or fading, thereby reducing their appeal to collectors.

  • Poor Storage Choices:
    • Storing coins in damp or highly humid areas.
    • Using PVC-based holders which can release harmful chemicals.
    • Leaving coins in areas with fluctuating temperatures.

3. Handling Coins Improperly

Frequent handling of coins, especially without proper care, can lead to physical wear and tear, as well as damage from the oils and acids present on human skin. It’s vital to handle coins by their edges and to use cotton gloves whenever possible.

  • Handling Mistakes:
    • Touching the face of the coin with bare fingers.
    • Clipping coins together, leading to scratches.
    • Dropping coins, which can cause dents or scratches.
4. Neglecting Provenance

The history and origin of a coin, known as its provenance, can significantly add to its value. Losing documentation or details about the coin’s history can make it less appealing to serious collectors.

  • Risks to Provenance:
    • Misplacing certificates of authenticity or historical documentation.
    • Failing to document the coin’s origin or previous owners.

5. Uninformed Modifications

Any alterations made to a coin, such as engraving, drilling, or reshaping, will almost always devalue it. Collectors prize originality, and modifications can significantly diminish a coin’s historical and monetary value.

  • Examples of Harmful Modifications:
    • Engraving or etching the coin.
    • Polishing to create an artificial luster.
    • Reshaping or drilling holes for jewelry or other decorative purposes.

Preserving the value of your coin collection is as much about avoiding harmful practices as it is about active care and preservation. By steering clear of these common mistakes, you can ensure that your collection remains both a source of personal joy and a valuable asset for years to come.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

