Elon Musk: 7 Books He Recommends That Will Make You Rich

JEANNE ACCORSINI / SIPA / Shutterstock.com

Elon Musk, the man behind Tesla, SpaceX, and several other high-profile companies, has always been a voracious reader. Many credit his broad knowledge to his reading habits. If you aspire to become Musk and grow your wealth, here are five books he recommends that might just pave the way to riches.

1. ‘Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future’ by Peter Thiel

In Zero to One, Peter Thiel, a co-founder of PayPal alongside Musk, shares his vision for innovation and building successful startups. The book emphasizes the importance of creating something new rather than iterating on existing products. For Musk and aspiring entrepreneurs, this perspective can be the difference between a forgettable business and a groundbreaking one.

2. ‘The Innovator’s Dilemma: When New Technologies Cause Great Firms to Fail’ by Clayton M. Christensen

Musk’s ventures, particularly Tesla and SpaceX, are known for disrupting traditional industries. The Innovator’s Dilemma dives deep into why large, established companies can be overtaken by newcomers. Christensen’s insights can guide budding entrepreneurs on when to pivot or persevere, potentially leading to greater wealth and innovation.

3. ‘Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies’ by Nick Bostrom

Artificial Intelligence is changing the landscape of almost every industry, including transportation and space exploration, both of which Musk is deeply involved in. Bostrom’s Superintelligence discusses the potential future of AI and its implications. Understanding the trajectories and possible outcomes of AI can provide a strategic edge in any business endeavor.

4. ‘Structures: Or Why Things Don’t Fall Down’ by J.E. Gordon

Before Musk was a billionaire entrepreneur, he was an avid reader with a curious mind. This book, while not directly about wealth creation, delves into the principles of structural engineering. For Musk, understanding the basics in various fields has allowed for informed decision-making. For those looking to innovate, a multi-disciplinary approach inspired by books like these can be invaluable.

5. “Benjamin Franklin: An American Life” by Walter Isaacson

Musk draws inspiration not just from technical books but from biographies as well. Benjamin Franklin, one of America’s founding fathers, was an inventor, writer, and businessman. Isaacson’s portrayal of Franklin provides insights into the mindset and habits that lead to success in multiple fields. A holistic understanding of success, like the one this biography provides, can shape an individual’s path to riches.

6. ‘Foundation’ by Isaac Asimov

Musk has expressed admiration for Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series, which deals with the fall and rise of a galactic empire. The series’ exploration of science, mathematics, and human behavior has inspired many, including Musk.

7. Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence’ by Max Tegmark

This book delves into the future of AI and its impact on the fabric of human society. Musk’s interest in AI, especially regarding its ethical implications and future trajectories, makes this a fitting recommendation.

The Bottom Line

While reading these books might not guarantee riches, they offer perspectives that have shaped one of the most successful entrepreneurs of our time. Musk’s journey from a curious reader to a billionaire innovator is a testament to the power of lifelong learning. Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or someone looking to understand the changing business landscape, these recommendations offer a wealth of knowledge.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

