Frugal Habits Oprah Winfrey Swears By

Oprah Winfrey is a billionaire but that doesn’t mean she spends recklessly. The talk show host and entrepreneur practices frugal habits that she incorporates into her daily life.

Despite her immense wealth, Winfrey has maintained certain cost-saving practices, particularly in her beauty routine. These habits reflect her practical approach to life and offer valuable lessons in financial prudence.

Reusing False Eyelashes: A Lesson in Resourcefulness

One of Winfrey’s surprisingly frugal habits involves her false eyelashes. During an episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show, she revealed that she reuses her eyelashes.

While preparing for television appearances, Winfrey prefers to save and reuse her lashes instead of buying new ones every time. She humorously recounted an incident where her assistant was about to get a new pair of lashes, but she insisted on using the ones saved from the previous day.

Winfrey explained that reusing lashes saves money and makes them fit the shape of her eyes better over time. This seemingly small habit is a testament to her belief in resourcefulness and getting the most out of what one has. It’s not just about the cost, which she amusingly noted was a saving of $1.25 per reuse, but also about the principle of not being wasteful.

The Pantyhose Strategy: Creativity in Savings

Another intriguing habit Winfrey shared dates to her early days in Chicago. She used to save her pantyhose by cutting off a leg when the other one had a run. This way, she could pair it with another single-legged hose, ensuring that none went to waste. This method of recycling pantyhose highlights her creative approach to saving money.

Although Winfrey admitted she no longer practices this due to her financial status, the underlying principle remains relevant. She also shared how she used to create her own version of Spanx by cutting the pantyhose with runs and using them for support under skirts. This saved money and was an innovative way to repurpose an item that would otherwise be discarded.

Beyond Saving: A Mindset of Practicality and Sustainability

Winfrey’s frugal habits extend beyond mere cost-saving; they reflect a mindset of practicality and sustainability. By reusing and repurposing items, she demonstrates that being frugal is not just for those with limited resources; it’s a sensible way of living that can contribute to a sustainable world.

Lessons in Frugality From a Billionaire

Winfrey’s frugal habits offer valuable lessons. First, they show that financial success doesn’t necessarily equate to lavish spending. Even the wealthiest individuals can benefit from simple, cost-effective practices. Second, these habits underscore the importance of resourcefulness and creativity in managing personal finances. Finally, they remind us that small savings can add up over time, contributing to greater financial stability.

Bottom Line

Winfrey’s money habits are more than just quirky anecdotes. They’re powerful reminders of the importance of frugality, resourcefulness, and sustainability.

During a time when extravagance often overshadows simplicity, Winfrey’s approach to personal finance and resource management stands out as both practical and inspiring. Her habits encourage us to rethink our own spending patterns and to find value in what we already possess.

