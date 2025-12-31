Money / Wealth
How Much Richer Donald Trump Has Gotten Over the Last 5 Years?

4 min Read
Vance Cariaga Written by Vance Cariaga
Zuri Anderson Edited by Zuri Anderson
Donald J Trump Addresses Apple’s $600 Billion Investment At The White House - 06 Aug 2025
Ron Sachs / CNP / Shutterstock.com

President Donald Trump was already a billionaire when he began his second term in office in January 2025. But since then his wealth has nearly doubled, according to Forbes.

As of September 2025, Trump’s net worth had climbed to $7.3 billion from $3.9 billion in 2024, Forbes reported. Here’s a breakdown of his net worth since the beginning of the decade:

  • 2020: $2.5 billion
  • 2021: $2.5B
  • 2022: $3.2B
  • 2023: $2.6B
  • 2024: $3.9B
  • 2025: $7.3B (as of September)

Trump makes a very nice salary as president — $400,000 a year, according to House.gov. But he didn’t get $3.4 billion richer in less than a year off of his paycheck.

How did he gain so much wealth in so little time? Here’s a closer look.

Crypto Bonanza

Once a fierce critic of cryptocurrency, Trump has since evolved into a vocal and enthusiastic advocate of the asset.

In March 2025, he signed an executive order to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile. According to a White House fact sheet, the reserve will treat bitcoin as a “reserve asset,” capitalized and owned by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Trump has also benefited personally from cryptocurrency since taking office. According to Forbes, his crypto ventures added an estimated $2 billion to his fortune in 10 months.

The Trump family launched two crypto meme coins just before Inauguration Day, The Week reported: $TRUMP and $MELANIA. Both “spiked and then crashed” in value, but the Trumps still earned about $100 million less than two weeks from trading fees alone.

As Bloomberg reported, Trump’s aggressive moves in crypto during his second term stand in stark contrast to his first term, when he had little use for the asset.

Among those who have invested millions of dollars in $TRUMP is Chinese-born crypto billionaire Justin Sun. In February, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dropped fraud charges against Sun, according to The Week.

Trump’s net worth also got a boost this year when his legal team succeeded in eliminating a $500 million judgement against him, Forbes reported.

Other Assets

Crypto ventures have been the main driver of Trump’s spike in wealth this year. But his other businesses have kept him in the billionaire’s club over the past half-decade.

Here’s a Forbes breakdown of his various assets (dollar figures are as of September 2025 unless otherwise noted).

  • Crypto and liquid assets ($2.4 billion): These include $1.1 billion in cash, as well as meme coin tokens (valued at $709 million), World Liberty Financial tokens ($338 million), a Stablecoin business ($235 million) and an Alt5 venture ($12 million).
  • Trump Media and Technology Group ($2 billion):The parent company of Trump’s Truth Social site hasn’t exactly set Wall Street on fire. Its stock price closed at $11.10 per share on Dec. 8, 2025, and is down more than 67% year-to-date despite the broader stock market’s gains. The company itself generated only $3.6 million in revenue in 2024 and continues to lose money. Yet “Trump-loving traders” still bid up shares to “head-scratching prices,” Forbes noted.
  • Golf clubs and resorts ($1.3 billion): These assets include golf clubs in the U.S. and Europe, along with the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
  • Real estate investments ($1.2 billion): This group is made up of various office, residential and hotel holdings, mostly in New York but also in Florida, California, Nevada, Virginia, Illinois, and the Caribbean.
  • Other assets: $120 million: These assets include a licensing and management business; Trump’s personal aircraft; pensions; and loans to his children.

