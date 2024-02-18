How Much Was Bet on Super Bowl 2024? Why Gambling is Your Worst Investment

Kameleon007 / Getty Images

Super Bowl 2024, hosted in Las Vegas for the first time, was not just a spectacle of sports but also a landmark event in the world of betting. The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported that sportsbooks in Nevada broke the state record for Super Bowl wagering, with a staggering $185.6 million bet on the game. This surpassed the previous record of $179.8 million set in 2022. Despite the high stakes, the sportsbooks’ win percentage was relatively low at 3.7%, marking it as the fourth-lowest over the past decade.

While these figures highlight the immense popularity of betting on events like the Super Bowl, they also serve as a reminder of the risks associated with gambling. Here are a few reasons why gambling is often considered one of the worst investments:

The House Always Has an Edge

In gambling, the odds are typically stacked in favor of the house. Sportsbooks and casinos are businesses designed to make a profit, and they do so by ensuring that the odds are slightly tilted in their favor. Over time, this edge ensures that the house will always come out ahead, making it a losing proposition for the gambler.

Lack of Predictability

Unlike investments in stocks or real estate, where research and analysis can lead to informed decisions, gambling outcomes are largely based on chance. The unpredictable nature of sports and games means that winning is often more about luck than skill.

Short-term vs. Long-term Gains

Gambling is typically a short-term activity with immediate results. While it’s possible to win big in a single bet, sustaining those winnings over time is challenging. In contrast, investments like stocks or real estate are long-term endeavors that have the potential to grow in value over time.

Emotional Decision-Making

Gambling can be an emotionally charged activity, leading to decisions based on excitement or desperation rather than rational thought. This emotional aspect can result in impulsive bets and a lack of discipline, further reducing the chances of success.

No Asset Accumulation

When you invest in stocks, real estate, or other assets, you’re building a portfolio that has the potential to appreciate in value. In gambling, however, there’s no asset accumulation. Even if you win, your gains are usually spent or gambled away, leaving you with nothing to show for your efforts.

Conclusion

While the record-breaking betting figures for Super Bowl 2024 highlight the allure of gambling, it’s essential to remember that it’s not a sound investment strategy. The inherent risks, lack of predictability, and emotional nature of gambling make it a precarious way to try to grow your wealth. Instead, focusing on more traditional investments and financial planning is advisable for long-term financial security.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

