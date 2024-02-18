Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

How Much Was Bet on Super Bowl 2024? Why Gambling is Your Worst Investment

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Close up shot of football in studiocheck out my other American Football shots.
Kameleon007 / Getty Images

Super Bowl 2024, hosted in Las Vegas for the first time, was not just a spectacle of sports but also a landmark event in the world of betting. The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported that sportsbooks in Nevada broke the state record for Super Bowl wagering, with a staggering $185.6 million bet on the game. This surpassed the previous record of $179.8 million set in 2022. Despite the high stakes, the sportsbooks’ win percentage was relatively low at 3.7%, marking it as the fourth-lowest over the past decade.

While these figures highlight the immense popularity of betting on events like the Super Bowl, they also serve as a reminder of the risks associated with gambling. Here are a few reasons why gambling is often considered one of the worst investments:

The House Always Has an Edge

In gambling, the odds are typically stacked in favor of the house. Sportsbooks and casinos are businesses designed to make a profit, and they do so by ensuring that the odds are slightly tilted in their favor. Over time, this edge ensures that the house will always come out ahead, making it a losing proposition for the gambler.

Lack of Predictability

Unlike investments in stocks or real estate, where research and analysis can lead to informed decisions, gambling outcomes are largely based on chance. The unpredictable nature of sports and games means that winning is often more about luck than skill.

Short-term vs. Long-term Gains

Gambling is typically a short-term activity with immediate results. While it’s possible to win big in a single bet, sustaining those winnings over time is challenging. In contrast, investments like stocks or real estate are long-term endeavors that have the potential to grow in value over time.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Emotional Decision-Making

Gambling can be an emotionally charged activity, leading to decisions based on excitement or desperation rather than rational thought. This emotional aspect can result in impulsive bets and a lack of discipline, further reducing the chances of success.

No Asset Accumulation

When you invest in stocks, real estate, or other assets, you’re building a portfolio that has the potential to appreciate in value. In gambling, however, there’s no asset accumulation. Even if you win, your gains are usually spent or gambled away, leaving you with nothing to show for your efforts.

Conclusion

While the record-breaking betting figures for Super Bowl 2024 highlight the allure of gambling, it’s essential to remember that it’s not a sound investment strategy. The inherent risks, lack of predictability, and emotional nature of gambling make it a precarious way to try to grow your wealth. Instead, focusing on more traditional investments and financial planning is advisable for long-term financial security.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Wealth

Related Content

How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

Wealth

How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Joy on a Budget: The Cost of Happiness in 25 US Cities

Wealth

Joy on a Budget: The Cost of Happiness in 25 US Cities

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Much You Take Home from the Average Salary in Each State

Wealth

How Much You Take Home from the Average Salary in Each State

February 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Who Has a Higher Average Income? Red States vs. Blue States

Wealth

Who Has a Higher Average Income? Red States vs. Blue States

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don’t

Wealth

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don't

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Private Banking vs. Wealth Management: How To Tell Which One Is Best for You

Wealth

Private Banking vs. Wealth Management: How To Tell Which One Is Best for You

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Telltale Signs That Someone Grew Up Rich

Wealth

8 Telltale Signs That Someone Grew Up Rich

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

These 11 Rare Coins Sold for Over $1 Million

Wealth

These 11 Rare Coins Sold for Over $1 Million

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things the Upper Middle Class Spends Money on That the Middle Class Can’t Afford

Wealth

6 Things the Upper Middle Class Spends Money on That the Middle Class Can't Afford

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs You’ve Made It to the Upper Middle Class

Wealth

8 Key Signs You've Made It to the Upper Middle Class

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Wealth Triangle Rule: 3 Sides of Financial Success

Wealth

The Wealth Triangle Rule: 3 Sides of Financial Success

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

Wealth

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Net Worth for Retirees: How To Tell If You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Wealth

Net Worth for Retirees: How To Tell If You're Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Reasons Why Billionaires Like Jeff Bezos Move

Wealth

6 Reasons Why Billionaires Like Jeff Bezos Move

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Feeling Richer? How Rising Stocks and Home Prices Impact Your Net Worth

Wealth

Feeling Richer? How Rising Stocks and Home Prices Impact Your Net Worth

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Forget Being Rich – Do These 8 Things to Become Wealthy Instead

Wealth

Dave Ramsey: Forget Being Rich - Do These 8 Things to Become Wealthy Instead

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!