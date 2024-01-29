Advertiser Disclosure
How Much Do You Need to Make to be Considered Middle Class in Europe?

By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Determining a specific income figure to be considered middle class in Europe is challenging due to the diversity of economies across the continent. However, using the commonly accepted range of 80% to 140% of a country’s median income as a guideline for middle-class status, we can provide some estimates.

It’s important to remember these figures are approximate and can vary based on several factors including cost of living, inflation, and economic changes.

Let’s consider a few examples from different parts of Europe:

  1. Western Europe:
    • In countries like Luxembourg, Germany, and France, where median incomes are relatively high, the middle-class income bracket might start from around €35,000 to €40,000 ($37,995.47 to $43,423) per year and can go up to €70,000 ($75,990) or more.
    • For instance, in Germany, with a median income of about €40,000 ($43,423), the middle class might roughly earn between €32,000 (34,738) (80% of median) and €56,000 ($60,792) (140% of median).
  2. Northern Europe:
    • In Sweden and Norway, known for their high standards of living, the middle-class income range might be even higher. Here, it could start from around €40,000 ($43,423) and extend beyond €80,000 ($86,846) annually.
  3. Southern Europe:
    • In countries like Spain and Italy, with slightly lower median incomes compared to Northern and Western Europe, the middle-class range might be between €20,000 and €50,000 ($21,711 and $54,279) and annually.
  4. Eastern Europe:
    • In Poland or Romania, where the median income is lower, being middle class might mean earning between €10,000 to €25,000 ($10,855 to $27,139) per year.
  5. United Kingdom:
    • Post-Brexit, the UK’s economic landscape has its unique dynamics. Here, a middle-class income might start at around £25,000 ($27,139), extending to £55,000 ($59,707) or more.

Key Points to Remember:

  • These figures are approximate and subject to change based on economic fluctuations.
  • The cost of living significantly impacts what is considered a middle-class income. For example, in cities like London or Paris, the cost of living is much higher than in rural areas, which means the income required to maintain a middle-class lifestyle would be higher.
  • Other factors, including household size, debt, and personal savings, also influence what is needed to be considered middle class.

In summary, while we can provide estimates, the specific income required to be middle class in Europe varies widely by country and even within regions of a country. It’s also influenced by current economic conditions and individual circumstances.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

