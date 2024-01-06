Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

Jordan Peterson Tells Dave Ramsey ‘Absence of a Plan’ Causes Poverty — How So?

4 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Hartley/Shutterstock (13855589ad)Jordan Peterson, Canadian psychologist, author, and media commentatorThe Oxford Literary Festival, UK - 02 Apr 2023.
David Hartley/Shutterstock / David Hartley/Shutterstock

Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson recently shared his views on poverty in North America with personal finance expert Dave Ramsey. Peterson admitted that poverty has many causes. But many people in the U.S., specifically, remain poor because they don’t have a plan that can help them make better financial decisions and resist the temptation of instant gratification.

“You need to develop a plan for your life,” Peterson said on The Ramsey Show. “That makes delaying gratification and not engaging in impulsive, momentary pleasure worthwhile because you’re building toward something that you actually want to attain.”

Peterson pointed out that schools fail to teach people how to create a vision or plan for the future. “We’re very bad in our society, appallingly and miraculously bad, at helping people develop a vision,” he said. “It’s the number one thing we should be teaching people and we don’t do it at all.”

Peterson’s Tips for Crafting a Vision (Future Authoring)

Peterson provided a solution for those who have no vision for the future — he called it “future authoring.”

While the exercise can take as long as 90 minutes or even longer, he suggested that people take just 15 minutes, to start, and begin writing down a vision of what their life could look like in five years.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

“Who do you want to be? Why? What do you want your life to look like in five years? What are you building towards? Why are you saving — or working? What’s your vision? What makes it worthwhile?” he asked.

If you have problems conceptualizing this, you might want to think about what it would be like to take care of yourself the way you would take care of someone you love, such as a child or friend.

Often, people can picture better circumstances for other people than they can for themselves.

“I think a huge part is to get them to start conceptualizing themselves as people who could be pursuing a goal that they found compelling rather than people who are driven by circumstances,” Peterson told Ramsey.

Another tactic to get your creative juices flowing might be to look at other people’s lives and consider the positive elements you might want for yourself. “What do other people have that’s working for them?” Peterson said.

If it helps, you can even break your vision into various areas, such as:

  • Relationships (romantic, family, friends).
  • Career or job.
  • Educational goals.
  • Hobbies and personal development.
  • Giving back your community / civic responsibilities.
  • Strategies to resist temptation.

“Now,” Peterson said, “imagine five years down the road you can have what you want or need. What is it? Don’t worry about being right — just get it down.”

Proof of Concept

Ramsey and Peterson agreed that, when you are working toward a future vision, feelings like burnout tend to vanish.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

“When you see yourself moving towards a goal, you’re inspired,” Peterson said. “You have enthusiasm. You have hope. You have energy. You can communicate effectively and enthusiastically!”

When Peterson practiced the Future Authoring exercise with students prior to attending college, it helped reduce the dropout rate by 50%, he said. It also increased those students’ grade point averages by 35%.

“Before, students went to university with no vision. Of course, half of them didn’t succeed because they had no idea why they were doing anything,” he told Ramsey. “You have to entice people into the hypothesis of a vision.”

It helps, at first, to craft a vision that you can believe in — or, at least, one that feels attainable from where you’re starting out. “You want to develop your vision within the realm of possibility,” Peterson said.

Also, make sure it’s your dream for the future you are following, and not someone else’s definition of success (or what society expects of you). “You should be honest enough with yourself so that it’s actually something that’s compelling to you,” Peterson said.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Wealth

Related Content

Jaspreet Singh: Millionaires Are Preserving Wealth by Making an Unusual Money Move

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: Millionaires Are Preserving Wealth by Making an Unusual Money Move

January 04, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

10 Commemorative Coins Worth Over $100 — How To Gauge Their Value

Wealth

10 Commemorative Coins Worth Over $100 -- How To Gauge Their Value

January 03, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’ve Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

Wealth

8 Signs You've Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

January 04, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

January 04, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

How Does the Wealth of Millennials Stack Up Against Baby Boomers at Their Age?

Wealth

How Does the Wealth of Millennials Stack Up Against Baby Boomers at Their Age?

January 03, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Reveals Her Investing ‘Formula’ for Making a Fortune

Wealth

Barbara Corcoran Reveals Her Investing 'Formula' for Making a Fortune

January 04, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

The Rule of 42: Your Blueprint for Wealth Building

Wealth

The Rule of 42: Your Blueprint for Wealth Building

January 05, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

If You Find a Lincoln Penny With This Distinctive Mark, It Could Be Worth up to $60,000

Wealth

If You Find a Lincoln Penny With This Distinctive Mark, It Could Be Worth up to $60,000

January 03, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

GOBankingRates

Wealth

Retired With $1 Million or More? 3 Unnecessary Expenses Worth Cutting To Boost Your Wealth Even More

January 03, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs You’ve Made It to the Upper Middle Class

Wealth

8 Key Signs You've Made It to the Upper Middle Class

January 03, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Why ‘Fake Rich’ Americans Are Going Bankrupt

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: Why 'Fake Rich' Americans Are Going Bankrupt

January 02, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

5 New Royal Mint Coins Coming in 2024 — What Are Their Dollar Values and Significance to Collectors?

Wealth

5 New Royal Mint Coins Coming in 2024 -- What Are Their Dollar Values and Significance to Collectors?

January 03, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

3 Innovative Ways To Turn Vintage Pennies Into Fast Cash

Wealth

3 Innovative Ways To Turn Vintage Pennies Into Fast Cash

January 02, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

The 5 Most Effective Budgeting Methods — and How to Use Them

Wealth

The 5 Most Effective Budgeting Methods -- and How to Use Them

January 02, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

10 Common Inheritance Items That Have Little Monetary Value

Wealth

10 Common Inheritance Items That Have Little Monetary Value

January 02, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’re on Track To Go From Middle Class to Upper Class in 2024

Wealth

8 Signs You're on Track To Go From Middle Class to Upper Class in 2024

January 02, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!