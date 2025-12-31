Money / Wealth
5 New Year’s Eve Traditions From Around the World Linked to Prosperity

3 min Read
Cynthia Measom Written by Cynthia Measom
Angela Corry Edited by Angela Corry
Gold Colored 2026 Text and Coin Stack with 100 American Dollar Banknotes, Financial Bar Graph on Black Background.
mustafaU / Getty Images

Celebrations leading up to the new year date back thousands of years, and many modern ones still incorporate long-standing traditions related to wealth. From eating certain foods at midnight to wearing clothing that symbolizes currency, here are New Year’s Eve customs from around the world that are linked to prosperity.

Spain: Eat 12 Grapes 

Eating 12 grapes before the clock chimes 12 times at midnight on New Year’s Eve is a Spanish tradition linked to prosperity in the new year, per AllRecipes. According to the tradition, you’re supposed to eat one grape for each chime, which represents the 12 months of the new year. People often stick the grapes on skewers to make eating them quickly easier. 

Italy: Eat Lentils

Lentils that are small, round, flat and resemble coins are eaten on New Year’s Eve in Italy, according to L’Italo Americano. Their link to wealth goes back to ancient Rome when these lentils symbolized prosperity. Romans often gave lentils as gifts in small pouches to represent hopes for abundance in the upcoming year.

Greece: Smash a Pomegranate

Break open a pomegranate and it will yield a slew of seeds. That’s likely why the Greeks believe that the fruit is a symbol of abundance, says The Greek Herald. One related Greek tradition is to turn off the lights and have everyone go outside of the house right before midnight. Then, at midnight, the second person to reenter the home smashes a pomegranate against the front door with their right hand. The more seeds the fruit yields, the more abundance you will have in your home. 

Philippines: Eat Round Fruits 

Round fruits symbolize coins in Filipino New Year traditions, according to The Peach Kitchen. Families serve 12 round fruits as part of their New Year’s Eve feast, including apples, oranges and grapes, to represent wealth and abundance in the next year.  

Philippines: Wear Polka Dots

Round dots reinforce the same idea as round fruit or lentils: circles equal money. Filipinos believe that wearing polka-dot clothing — dresses, pants, socks, ties — on New Year’s Eve will attract prosperity. 

