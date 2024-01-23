Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

6 Rare Coins That Will Spike in Value in 2024

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Liberty, numismatics
slovegrove / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Like most markets, the market for rare and collectible coins is as vulnerable to volatility and price swings as any other — and many coin experts expect plenty of volatility in 2024 due to the broader economic climate. This means certain rare coins will significantly rise in value in the coming months.

A recent blog from Numismatic News predicted that there “could be a surge” of people selling their coins in 2024 to help pay living expenses. But there could also be a “surge of buying interest” — especially for gold and silver amid a slump in the dollar.

The Coinage website offered a similar take in a recent blog, noting that conditions in 2024 “could lead to a coin market with many moving parts.” Here are six rare coins that could see a spike in value this year, with descriptions provided by Coinage.

1. Early $5 (Half Eagle) Gold Pieces: The eagle $10 gold piece was produced from 1795 to 1804, while the half eagle ($5 gold piece) was issued nearly every year from 1795 on and the quarter eagle ($2.50 gold piece) appeared “somewhat sporadically.” Coin prices for early half eagles that are lightly circulated start at about $15,000 and can go into seven figures. There is an “insatiable demand” for the 1798 half eagle with a small eagle reverse. The demand is similar for the 1795 half eagle with the small eagle on the reverse.

2. Type II and III Liberty Head Double Eagles. The highest demand for these coins is for those graded Mint State (MS) 60 through 63. The Saint-Gaudens double eagle ($20 gold piece) is a “superstar” of U.S. gold coinage and has been hailed by some as America’s most beautiful coin. The double eagle $20 gold piece first arrived in 1849 and gave way to the Type II in 1866. In 1877, the Type III was minted. Some experts say the Type II and III examples in mint condition are “considerably rarer” than Saints in mint condition. An 1889 S Liberty Head double eagle graded MS-63 is worth about $3,900.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

3. ‘Scare-Date’ Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars: Morgan silver dollars reign as “kings of the hill” because they are large coins with high precious metal content. They are also old, dating to the 19th century, and are well preserved because millions never left bank and government vaults. The 1886-S Morgan dollar and 1928 Peace dollar are both available in MS-63 for about $1,000 each and have seen “consistent demand.”

4. Mercury Dimes from the 1940s. The most valuable of these coins are graded MS-67 with full bands. Some can command “outrageous prices,” though it “can be fun” to assemble partial sets with coins costing about $200 apiece.

5. 1909-S Lincoln Cent: One of these Lincoln pennies graded Extremely Fine or better condition can fetch about $200, while the scarcer versions in Mint State-63 might sell for “several times as much.”

6. Franklin Half Dollar: Franklin Half Dollars graded MS-66 or higher command the highest prices and in some cases can sell for five figures. This series began in 1948 but ended 16 years later following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Although there are “no major rarities” in the Franklin Half Dollar series, you can find some error versions that are hard to find because they have subtle details missing. These versions command “substantial premiums” in higher grades.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Learn More About Wealth

Related Content

These 5 Rare Quarters From Over 20 Years Ago Are Worth a Ton Now

Wealth

These 5 Rare Quarters From Over 20 Years Ago Are Worth a Ton Now

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says Millionaires Are ‘Made, Not Born’ — 8 Common Traits of the Wealthy

Wealth

Dave Ramsey Says Millionaires Are 'Made, Not Born' -- 8 Common Traits of the Wealthy

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Reveals Two ‘Stupid’ Ways Most People Waste $15k Each Year

Wealth

Kevin O'Leary Reveals Two 'Stupid' Ways Most People Waste $15k Each Year

January 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran: Why I Live in a Mobile Home (and Why I Paid $1 Million for It)

Wealth

'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran: Why I Live in a Mobile Home (and Why I Paid $1 Million for It)

January 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 6 Ways You Can Become a Millionaire While Earning an Average Salary

Wealth

Dave Ramsey: 6 Ways You Can Become a Millionaire While Earning an Average Salary

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs of a Millionaire: How To Tell You’ve Reached Wealth

Wealth

8 Key Signs of a Millionaire: How To Tell You've Reached Wealth

January 18, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Wealth

Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You're Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

4 Places Where Millionaires Invest Cash To Safeguard Their Wealth

Wealth

4 Places Where Millionaires Invest Cash To Safeguard Their Wealth

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 4 Things To Stop Buying That Are a Waste of Money

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: 4 Things To Stop Buying That Are a Waste of Money

January 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Rare Roosevelt Dimes Worth a Lot of Money

Wealth

10 Rare Roosevelt Dimes Worth a Lot of Money

January 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Wealthy Spending Habits Are Changing: 4 Surprising Experiences the Rich Are Buying

Wealth

Wealthy Spending Habits Are Changing: 4 Surprising Experiences the Rich Are Buying

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Places To Look for Rare Coins Worth A Lot of Money

Wealth

5 Places To Look for Rare Coins Worth A Lot of Money

January 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value — Plus 7 More Worth Big Money

Wealth

Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value -- Plus 7 More Worth Big Money

January 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

If You Find a Lincoln Penny With This Distinctive Mark, It Could Be Worth up to $60,000

Wealth

If You Find a Lincoln Penny With This Distinctive Mark, It Could Be Worth up to $60,000

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planner: Here Are 3 Things to Always Spend on If You Want to Be Rich

Wealth

I'm a Financial Planner: Here Are 3 Things to Always Spend on If You Want to Be Rich

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I Grew Up Poor: Here Are 4 Luxuries That Are Worth Splurging On

Wealth

I Grew Up Poor: Here Are 4 Luxuries That Are Worth Splurging On

January 18, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!