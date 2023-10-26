Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

Rare Dollar Bills Only the Rich Buy

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
man holds a small bill of one hundred dollars against the background of a falling chart on the stock exchange.
Diy13 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the realm of collectibles, certain U.S. banknotes have gained notoriety, not just for their scarcity but also for their historical and artistic significance.

These notes have become sought-after prizes for affluent collectors. Here’s a look at some of the rare dollar bills that only the wealthiest enthusiasts typically pursue.

1890 Grand Watermelon Bill

This is perhaps one of the most famous banknotes among collectors. Known for its vibrant back design that looks somewhat like watermelons, only seven of these $1,000 bills are believed to exist. It has fetched over $3 million at auction.

1934 $10,000 Bills Featuring Salmon P. Chase:

The $10,000 bill, showcasing Salmon P. Chase (the Treasury Secretary under Lincoln), was never widespread in regular circulation. While not incredibly rare, their high face value and limited numbers make them expensive for collectors.

1928 Gold Certificate Bills:

Before the Great Depression, gold certificates were a standard form of currency. However, in 1933, they were recalled, and most were destroyed. The 1928 series, especially the higher denominations, are rare and sought after by wealthy collectors.

1901 Bison Note:

Featuring an American bison between explorers Lewis and Clark, this $10 legal tender note is iconic for its vivid imagery and historical significance. Pristine versions of this bill can fetch significant sums.

1896 Educational Series:

This series of silver certificates is celebrated for its intricate designs and the allegorical figures representing themes like history, electricity, and commerce. Especially the $5 bill, which depicts Electricity as the Dominant Force in the World, is highly valued in uncirculated conditions.

1918 Alexander Hamilton $1,000 Federal Reserve Note:

While Alexander Hamilton graces the modern $10 bill, he was once the face of the $1,000 Federal Reserve Note. These 1918 bills, with Hamilton on one side and a vignette of a bald eagle on the other, are rare and highly prized.

1933 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle:

Although technically a coin, this $20 gold piece is worth mentioning due to its rarity and the lore surrounding it. Initially minted in 1933, most were melted down after the U.S. left the gold standard. Only a few are known to exist, with one selling for over $7.5 million in 2002.

Fractional Currency from the Civil War Era:

During the Civil War, coins became scarce, leading to the introduction of fractional paper currency in values less than $1. While some are common, specific rare denominations or conditions can command high prices.

Collecting rare currency, like any form of art or antiquity, requires a keen eye, deep pockets, and often a dash of luck. For the ultra-wealthy, these rare dollar bills offer a unique blend of historical significance, artistic value, and the thrill of the chase.

Whether as an investment or for personal satisfaction, these notes are the crown jewels of numismatic collections.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

