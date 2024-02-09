Super Bowl 2024: How Much Does It Actually Cost To Attend the Big Game?

adamkaz / Getty Images

This year’s Super Bowl seems to have captured the attention of even more Americans than usual, not only for the usual expected competitive action on the field, but for the hoopla surrounding the world’s biggest pop star and her possible attendance in support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to a new study by Greenback Expat Tax Services, 5% of 1,000 Taylor Swift fans (“Swifties”) surveyed are planning on attending the Super Bowl hoping to see their idol — and will spend an average of $7,094 to do so. Asked what they would do to attend, 21% of Swifties said they would get a second job, 7% would go into debt and 1% would (ostensibly) sell an organ!

The annual NFL championship event attracts fervent fans of the teams, general football-mad followers and possibly a host of in-town residents. But what is it costing them this year?

With just over two days until kickoff, most of those attending will have firmed up travel plans and have saved their spending money for the weekend in Sin City long ago, but here’s how much travel and game expenses are going for this week. If you’re traveling to catch a glimpse of Taylor in the flesh, the cost might prove to be a bargain.

Game Tickets to the Super Bowl

This is looking like the most expensive Super Bowl on record, with StubHub reporting an average resale ticket price of $8,600 per ticket his week. The cheapest tickets sold by the National Football League (NFL) directly were around $2,000 upon winning a lottery offer. According to CBS News, Seat Geek were selling seats for more than $12,000 — and resellers were asking for up to $45,000 for a single ticket on Ticketmaster as of late Wednesday.

Airfare to Las Vegas For Sunday’s Game

According to The New York Times (NYT), although airline carriers have added flights to meet demand this weekend, airfare is about 112% higher than a normal weekend to Las Vegas, per Priceline data. Flights from any state can cost from $300 to over $1,000, depending on how close to the event and based on flight availability, per USA Today.

Accommodations in Sin City

Like airfare, a deal for a hotel room might be in the offing if you hold out for a last minute deal. However, it’s more likely that you’ll be paying a 140% increase on a room compared to the price of one last February, said NYT. Priceline claims the average cost of a one night stay in Vegas is normally $376, so plan on spending at least $750 for a night this weekend — unless you’re okay with commuting in from a distance.

Transportation Surcharges For Uber Rides to the Super Bowl

Regardless of if you’re staying within a few miles of the venue of on the outskirts of town, you’ll be waiting longer and paying more for an Uber to the game. The ride-sharing giant announced it will be instituting a surcharge on trips to the Super Bowl, with an additionally $10 fee on every trip starting or ending at the stadium or on the strip that contains it, and with 100% of the surcharge fee going to drivers. NYT suggests fans set aside at least $300 for ground transportation — fares to and from the airport, hotel and game.

Food and Drinks at the Super Bowl: $13.99 For a Slice of Pizza and $17.99 for a Beer?

People at watch parties throughout the country and beyond will be gorging on wings, pizza, chili and other snacks during the game, but for significantly less than those attending. Concessions at sporting events cost a fortune, so expect an even bigger mark-up than you normally would for Super Bowl LVIII, especially with food prices at a premium. According to LADbible, a slice of pizza will cost you $13.99 and a beer $13.99 to $17.99, depending on if your preference is a domestic draft or premium can.

