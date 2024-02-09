Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Super Bowl 2024: How Much Are Americans Expected To Spend for Sunday’s Parties?

2 min Read
By Adam Palasciano



The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in America and is extremely popular among football fans and pop culture enthusiasts alike. With the game itself, a fabulous halftime show and wild advertising — it’s an event like no other. This year, Americans are planning to crack open their piggy banks to celebrate Super Bowl LVIII.

According to CBS News and a recent National Retail Federation survey, a record 200.5 million Americans plan to tune in to the Super Bowl this year. Those watching expect to spend an average of about $86.04, with an estimated national spend of $17.3 billion. Of this projected spend, 80% will be on food and beverages, followed by team apparel, TVs, decorations and furniture.

Incredibly, this figure is approximately $1 billion more than last year.

Cities With Notable Increases in Super Bowl Revenue

These cities in particular are slated to see a significant boost in Super Bowl revenue this year:

  • NY-NJ-PA Metro Area: $1.2 billion
  • Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area: $366 million
  • Tucson, AZ Metro Area: $63 million
  • Anchorage, AK: $24 million
  • Erie, PA: $16 million
  • Punta Gorda, FL: $12 million
  • Osh Kosh, WI: $10.1 million
  • Missoula, MT: $7.2 million
  • Walla Walla, WA: $3.7 million

Super Bowl LVIII is sure to have positive effects across many parts of the U.S. economy. In addition to spending money to celebrate, many Americans will also place bets on the game. The American Gaming Association is projecting that a record 68 million (or 1 in 4) Americans will wager $23.1 billion on Super Bowl LVIII.

How You Can Watch the Super Bowl

This year, Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS and Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ on Feb. 11 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

