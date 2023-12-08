The 5 Most Sought After Coins in Collecting

jansucko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coin collecting is a hobby that unites history, art, and economics. Some coins, due to their rarity, historical significance, or unique features, become particularly sought after by collectors and can be worth big money. Here are five of the most coveted coins in the world of numismatics.

1. 1933 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle

The 1933 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle holds a special place in the hearts of collectors due to its rich history and extreme rarity. Originally valued at $20, this gold coin was the last of its kind minted in the United States. Most were melted down, but a few escaped and became legendary among collectors.

Why It’s Sought After:

Only a handful are known to exist.

It represents the end of an era in U.S. coinage.

In 2002, one sold at auction for over $7 million.

2. 1794 Flowing Hair Silver Dollar

This coin is famed for being the first dollar coin issued by the U.S. federal government. Its design, featuring a flowing-haired portrait of Liberty, is emblematic of early American coinage.

Why It’s Sought After:

It symbolizes the beginning of the U.S. monetary system.

High-quality specimens are incredibly rare.

A specimen sold for over $10 million in 2013, making it one of the most expensive coins ever sold.

3. 1913 Liberty Head Nickel

Only five of these coins were ever produced, under mysterious circumstances. The 1913 Liberty Head Nickel has been surrounded by intrigue and stories of illegal manufacture, making it a numismatic legend.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Why It’s Sought After:

Its creation is shrouded in mystery and possibly done without authorization.

It’s extremely rare, with only five known specimens.

One sold for $3.7 million in 2010.

4. 1804 Silver Dollar (Class I)

Known as the “King of American Coins,” the 1804 Silver Dollar is one of the rarest and most famous coins in American numismatics. Despite the 1804 date, these coins were actually minted in the 1830s for diplomatic gifts.

Why It’s Sought After:

They were struck as diplomatic gifts by President Andrew Jackson.

Only eight Class I specimens are known to exist.

In 1999, one of these coins sold for over $4 million.

5. 2007 Queen Elizabeth II Gold Sovereign

This coin is a modern marvel of coinage. A 2007 Queen Elizabeth II Gold Sovereign was accidentally struck using a proof die, making it a rare error coin highly desired by collectors.

Why It’s Sought After:

Represents a striking error, adding to its rarity.

Only a very limited number were produced with this mistake.

It blends modern minting with historical significance.

These coins represent more than just monetary value; they are pieces of history, artistic endeavors, and symbols of eras long passed. Collectors seek them out not only for their rarity but also for the stories they tell and the legacy they hold. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just starting, understanding the significance of these coins can add depth and appreciation to the fascinating hobby of coin collecting.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates