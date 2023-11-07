Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

This 1992 Penny Can Make You $25,000

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
A jar of pennies surrounded by pennies.
John_Brueske / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most people are familiar with the phrase, “A penny saved is a penny earned.” This means that if you hold on to that penny and put it in a savings account, you can slowly grow its value through interest. But in rare cases, a penny saved is a penny that can earn you $25,000 or more — if it’s the right penny.

That was the haul some lucky person earned in early 2017, when their 1992-D Lincoln Memorial penny sold for more than $25,000 at a Heritage Auctions sale, according to the Spruce Crafts website. In this case, the coin was a rare “Close AM” penny in uncirculated condition that earned a grade of MS-67 Red from the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS).

If you’re not familiar with coin grading terminology: “MS-67” means the coin is in mint state, uncirculated or higher, and earns a grade of 67 on a scale of 1 to 70, with 70 being in perfect condition, according to The Purple Penny. The “red” designation means it is a copper coin that retains 95% or more of its original mint-red color, according to PCGS. Another 1992 Lincoln Penny, graded MS-64, sold for more than $20,000 in 2012.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Why Is This 1992 Penny Worth So Much?

As for the rare part — as The Spruce Crafts reported, beginning in the early 1990s, the U.S. Mint used different dies to produce coins for general circulation and also produced special “proof” coins for collectors. But because of a mix-up at the Mint in 1992, a proof die was used for the reverse of the Lincoln penny a year before it was supposed to be used.

The value comes from the distance between the bottom of the “AM” in AMERICA on the reverse of the 1992 Lincoln penny and the distance between the “FG” initials and the base of the Lincoln Memorial. In very rare cases, the “A” and the “M” are almost touching, and the “FG” is further away from the memorial building than usual. This variety was produced at both the Philadelphia and Denver mints, according to The Spruce Crafts.

More than 4.4 billion Lincoln pennies were produced in 1992, PCGS reported, but only about a dozen examples of the 1992-D Close AM variety are known to exist. The one that sold for more than $25,000 in 2017 was described as having “virtually flawless, gleaming surfaces with rich gold, fire-orange, and rose-red hues.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

There can be very big differences in value based on condition. For example, a 1992 Lincoln Close AM penny graded MS-62 Red sold for “only” $2,640. USA Coin Book estimates the average value of the Close AM penny at $11,359.

If you’re on the prowl for one of the rare, valuable coins, you’re not going to find them at the bank. Banks can provide rolled circulated coins, but to buy classic uncirculated coins, you’ll need to visit a coin dealer or online auction.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

7 Red Flags To Watch for When Buying a Used Motorcycle

Wealth

7 Red Flags To Watch for When Buying a Used Motorcycle

November 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 13 Franklin Half Dollars Have Values in the Five-Figures — Do You Own One Worth a Small Fortune?

Wealth

These 13 Franklin Half Dollars Have Values in the Five-Figures -- Do You Own One Worth a Small Fortune?

November 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Ramit Sethi: 2 Motivation Myths That Are Keeping You From Being Rich

Wealth

Ramit Sethi: 2 Motivation Myths That Are Keeping You From Being Rich

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How to Go From Broke in Your 20s to a Millionaire in Your 30s

Wealth

How to Go From Broke in Your 20s to a Millionaire in Your 30s

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban: Here’s Why I Don’t Spend Money on a Chauffeur or Cleaning Services

Wealth

Mark Cuban: Here's Why I Don't Spend Money on a Chauffeur or Cleaning Services

November 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Bills Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Bills Still in Circulation

November 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 That Could Now Be Worth a Fortune

Wealth

5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 That Could Now Be Worth a Fortune

November 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Money on That Poor and Rich People Don’t

Wealth

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Money on That Poor and Rich People Don't

November 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Here’s When I Revealed My Net Worth to My Kids

Wealth

Dave Ramsey: Here's When I Revealed My Net Worth to My Kids

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman’s Advice For Millennials Who Want To Get Rich

Wealth

Suze Orman's Advice For Millennials Who Want To Get Rich

November 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Swears by the 40/40/20 Rule: ‘I Guarantee You’ll Create Wealth for Yourself’

Wealth

Grant Cardone Swears by the 40/40/20 Rule: 'I Guarantee You'll Create Wealth for Yourself'

November 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Ways To Make $100,000 a Year Using AI — Even if You Don’t Work in Tech

Wealth

9 Ways To Make $100,000 a Year Using AI -- Even if You Don't Work in Tech

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rich Millennials Are Choosing Electric Cars Over Luxury: Why EVs Are the New Status Symbol

Wealth

Rich Millennials Are Choosing Electric Cars Over Luxury: Why EVs Are the New Status Symbol

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki Tells Us How To Get Rich by Paying Ourselves First

Wealth

Robert Kiyosaki Tells Us How To Get Rich by Paying Ourselves First

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs You’ve Made It to the Upper Middle Class

Wealth

8 Key Signs You've Made It to the Upper Middle Class

November 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

If You Find a Lincoln Penny With This Distinctive Mark, It Could Be Worth up to $60,000

Wealth

If You Find a Lincoln Penny With This Distinctive Mark, It Could Be Worth up to $60,000

November 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!