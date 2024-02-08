Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

4 Unusual Coins That Are Surprisingly Worthless — And Why

2 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Susan B.
E4C / Getty Images

The world’s most valuable coins usually have some combination of rarity, historical significance, unusual features and minting errors. When at least a couple of those boxes are checked, you can expect the coin to be prized by collectors. But it doesn’t always turn out that way. Some unusual or limited-edition coins are essentially worthless on the collectibles market and command little more than face value.

Here’s a look at four unusual coins that have surprisingly little value as collector’s items.

Susan B. Anthony Dollars

Susan B. Anthony dollar coins might have historical value for being the first to depict a non-fictional woman, but most “tend not be worth much,” according to the California Gold & Silver Exchange website. There are a couple of reasons for this. Even though the Anthony dollars are unusual, having been minted in only four years (1979-81 and 1999), there are too many common mints for most of the coins to have any value. Another problem is that their smaller size and metal content are too close to the size and content of a quarter, which creates confusion.

Lincoln Wheat Back Pennies

These pennies were struck between 1909 and 1958, so even the most recent versions are more than 60 years old. Adding a 1943-D Lincoln bronze wheat penny to your collection could even make you a couple million dollars richer. But most Lincoln wheat pennies are only worth a few cents because so many are still in circulation.

Sacagawea Dollars

Like the Susan B. Anthony coins, the Sacagawea dollars have historical significance but little collectibles value beyond the “very few rare varieties” that exist, according to California Gold & Silver Exchange. Most are only worth face value.

Presidential Dollar Coins

It can be fun to come across an Eisenhower silver dollar coin or Kennedy half dollar because you don’t see a ton of them given as change in stores, restaurants or other cash businesses. But there simply isn’t much demand for them among collectors, which means they’re almost all worth no more than face value.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Wealth

Related Content

Could This 1975 Dime Really Be Worth Over Half a Million Dollars? Here’s What To Look For

Wealth

Could This 1975 Dime Really Be Worth Over Half a Million Dollars? Here's What To Look For

February 07, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban Shares the Biggest Secret All Successful People Know

Wealth

Mark Cuban Shares the Biggest Secret All Successful People Know

February 06, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

5 Signs You Are on the Verge of Falling Out of Middle Class

Wealth

5 Signs You Are on the Verge of Falling Out of Middle Class

February 06, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

5 Copper Coins Worth Money

Wealth

5 Copper Coins Worth Money

February 06, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

7 Things the Middle Class Can Afford Now That It Couldn’t 10 Years Ago

Wealth

7 Things the Middle Class Can Afford Now That It Couldn't 10 Years Ago

February 06, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

7 Most Valuable Coins Regular People Found in Their Everyday Lives

Wealth

7 Most Valuable Coins Regular People Found in Their Everyday Lives

February 06, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

I’m on Track To Become a Millionaire in 2024 — Here’s What I Did To Get Here

Wealth

I'm on Track To Become a Millionaire in 2024 -- Here's What I Did To Get Here

February 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

13 Cities With the Fastest-Growing Millionaire Populations

Wealth

13 Cities With the Fastest-Growing Millionaire Populations

February 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

10 Habits of Self-Made Millionaires That Could Make You Rich

Wealth

10 Habits of Self-Made Millionaires That Could Make You Rich

February 06, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don’t

Wealth

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don't

February 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

10 Most Valuable American Dimes in Circulation

Wealth

10 Most Valuable American Dimes in Circulation

February 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value — Plus 7 More Worth Big Money

Wealth

Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value -- Plus 7 More Worth Big Money

February 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

How Rich Do You Have To Be To Buy These 8 Luxury Cars?

Wealth

How Rich Do You Have To Be To Buy These 8 Luxury Cars?

February 02, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Reveals Two ‘Stupid’ Ways Most People Waste $15k Each Year

Wealth

Kevin O'Leary Reveals Two 'Stupid' Ways Most People Waste $15k Each Year

February 04, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

7 ‘Quiet Luxury’ Companies Only the Ultra-Rich Know About

Wealth

7 'Quiet Luxury' Companies Only the Ultra-Rich Know About

February 02, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Lincoln Pennies With Dime Reverse Sides Are So Rare They’ll Fetch Upwards of $100K

Wealth

Lincoln Pennies With Dime Reverse Sides Are So Rare They'll Fetch Upwards of $100K

February 04, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!