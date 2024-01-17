Advertiser Disclosure
6 Unusual Coins That Aren’t Actually Valuable

By Vance Cariaga
Coins that are more valuable than others typically have some kind of rare, unique or odd feature that sets them apart. This usually means an error occurred when the coin was being minted, though it could also be because coins were produced for limited circulation or in small amounts. But just because a coin is unusual doesn’t necessarily make it valuable.

Certain unusual coins you might think should hold value to collectors turn out to be not so valuable after all. There are numerous reasons for this, but the main one comes down to basic economics: Consumers and collectors just haven’t gravitated toward them, so there’s more supply than demand.

A blog on the Texas Precious Metals website analyzed unusual coins with little value. As the blog pointed out, unusual coins might be fun to find in your everyday pocket change — and make “great conversation pieces” — but there isn’t exactly a mad rush to buy them.

Here’s a look at six unusual coins that aren’t actually valuable.

Lincoln Wheat Pennies

It can be exciting to find a Lincoln Wheat Penny in your pocket change because you don’t come across that many in everyday life. These coins were struck between 1909 and 1958, so even the most recent versions are more than 60 years old. If you come across a 1943-D Lincoln bronze wheat penny, you could find yourself a couple million dollars richer.

But even though these coins have “largely vanished from circulation,” they haven’t appreciated much in value on the collectibles market, according to Texas Precious Metals. They often trade in bulk for less than 5 cents each.

Pre-1965 Nickels

Pre-1965 dimes, quarters and half dollars have melt value because of their silver content, but that’s not the case with pre-1965 nickels. These are made of nickel and copper, which are not as highly valued as silver. The only exceptions are nickels made between 1941-1945, which carry a premium because they hold a small amount of silver. The others won’t bring much beyond face value.

Bicentennial Quarters

The U.S. Mint produced bicentennial quarters between 1975 and 1976 as a special edition series commemorating the nation’s 200th birthday. They were notable for being the first U.S. quarters in more than 50 years to feature a special reverse design. The most valuable of those coins — a 1976-S bicentennial silver quarter that came in with a very high grade — sold for $19,200 at auction a few years ago.

But, that’s the exception. Although these coins had limited circulation, they are not prized by collectors. The vast majority are only worth face value.

Kennedy Half Dollars

You don’t see a lot of half dollars in circulation, which should boost their value. Kennedy half dollars were first produced in 1964 following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, replacing the Benjamin Franklin fifty-cent piece. Mintages of the Kennedy half dollars are low compared to other coins — but not low enough to make them valuable. The main exceptions are those produced from 1964-1970, which contain some amount of silver.

Eisenhower Silver Dollars

Dollar coins are another variety that can be fun to run across because you don’t see them that often — including the Eisenhower silver dollar. The problem is, collectors and dealers consider the Eisenhower coin “too large, clunky and inconvenient,” Texas Precious Metals noted. They are also available in “massive qualities,” tamping down their value even further. Proof and silver editions are worth a bit, however.

Susan B. Anthony Dollars

Susan B. Anthony dollars are prized by historians and others because they are the first U.S. coins to depict a non-fictional woman. These coins were minted from 1979 to 1981 and again in 1999 to honor the women’s rights advocate, abolitionist and champion of fair labor laws.

Some of the Susan B. Anthony Dollars are worth up to $500, but the vast majority have not caught on with collectors. One problem is that their smaller size and metal content are too close to the size and content of a quarter. Few people used them unless they accidentally confused them with quarters. In addition, the U.S. government set aside a stockpile of 500 million coins before any others were released, meaning supply is high while demand is low.

