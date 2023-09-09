Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

Warren Buffett’s Tips for Not Going Broke

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Warren Buffett smiles during an HBO event.
Gregory Pace / iStock.com

Warren Buffett, often referred to as the Oracle of Omaha, is known for savvy investing and financial prudence. As one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, Buffett’s investment strategies and financial wisdom are followed by millions worldwide.

Here’s a look at some of Buffett’s time-tested advice for preserving wealth and ensuring you don’t end up broke.

Live Below Your Means

Buffett is famous for his frugality. Despite his wealth, he lives in a modest house he bought in the 1950s. He also avoids extravagant spending and uses coupons.

Buffett advises against spending money on things you don’t need, as this behavior can quickly erode savings. Living below your means ensures you have enough to save and invest for the future.

Save Before You Spend

One of Buffett’s golden rules is to prioritize saving. Instead of saving whatever is left after monthly expenditures, set aside a specific portion of your income as soon as you receive it. Then, budget and spend what’s left.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

While Buffett’s world involves multi-billion-dollar deals, he often talks about liquidity. For the average person, this highlights the importance of having an emergency fund. The fund acts as a financial buffer in tough times, ensuring unexpected expenses don’t plunge you into debt.

Understand What You Invest In

Buffett firmly believes in thoroughly understanding a business before investing in it. He says, “Never invest in a business you cannot understand.” Make sure to research and have a clear understanding of where you’re putting your money, be it stocks, real estate, or any other form of investment.

For example, if you’re knowledgeable about real estate but know little about the tech industry, it might be prudent to invest in the former. Venturing into unknown territories can expose you to unforeseen risks.

Avoid High-Interest Debt

“Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks,” Buffett once remarked. This is sound advice if you’re drowning in high-interest debt. Before thinking about saving or investing, prioritize paying off high-interest loans. They can rapidly erode your finances if left unchecked.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Cut Out Unnecessary Expenditures

Avoiding impulse purchases will help you live below your means. Buffett is known for assessing value before making any purchase, big or small. By considering if something is truly worth its price and if it’s necessary, you can steer clear of buying things you don’t need. This will help you save money in the long run.

Focus on Long-Term Investments

Many people approach stock market investments as a game of chance, but Buffett advises against this mindset. He emphasizes long-term investments over short-term speculation. He suggests thinking of stock purchases as buying a piece of a business. Patience and a long-term view often result in better financial outcomes.

Reinvest Your Profits

When you do start earning profits from your investments or business ventures, Buffett suggests reinvesting them instead of spending. By channeling profits back into your investments, you benefit from the power of compounding, accelerating the growth of your wealth.

Guard Against Inflation

While this might not seem immediately relevant to daily financial decisions, Buffett warns of the eroding power of inflation. Keeping all your money in low-interest accounts can result in a loss of purchasing power over time. Diversifying investments and staying informed can guard against this subtle wealth-building threat.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Invest In Yourself

Buffett believes in self-improvement. Whether it’s learning a new skill, taking a course, or reading books, investing in yourself ensures you’re continually improving and adapting. This not only opens more opportunities but also helps you make better financial decisions.

Warren Buffett’s Wisdom

Buffett’s financial wisdom, grounded in decades of experience and success, offers valuable insights for anyone looking to preserve and grow their wealth. While the world of finance can often seem complex and intimidating, Buffett’s advice often boils down to simple, timeless principles.

Buffett emphasizes living within your means, investing wisely, continually learning, and being patient. Following these guidelines might not make you a billionaire overnight, but they can certainly help you avoid going broke.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Related Content

9 Things That Can Make or Break Your Ability To Build Generational Wealth

Wealth

9 Things That Can Make or Break Your Ability To Build Generational Wealth

September 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

$10,000 Quarter: This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth Big Money Because of an Error

Wealth

$10,000 Quarter: This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth Big Money Because of an Error

September 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Collect Wheat Pennies? These Variations Could be Worth Up To $7,500

Wealth

Collect Wheat Pennies? These Variations Could be Worth Up To $7,500

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: You Can Use ChatGPT To Become a Millionaire — Here’s How

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: You Can Use ChatGPT To Become a Millionaire -- Here's How

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

Wealth

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Expenses of the Super Rich

Wealth

10 Expenses of the Super Rich

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Richest Tycoons in History and What They’d Be Worth Today, From Caesar to Bezos

Wealth

8 Richest Tycoons in History and What They'd Be Worth Today, From Caesar to Bezos

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Financial Feng Shui Rule: 7 Chinese Secrets to Attract Wealth

Wealth

The Financial Feng Shui Rule: 7 Chinese Secrets to Attract Wealth

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Some Millionaires Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Survey Finds

Wealth

Some Millionaires Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Survey Finds

September 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Middle-Class Money Traps That Don’t Exist Outside the US

Wealth

8 Middle-Class Money Traps That Don't Exist Outside the US

September 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Financial Advisors: Here’s the Net Worth That Makes You ‘Rich’

Wealth

Financial Advisors: Here's the Net Worth That Makes You 'Rich'

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

September 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Middle Class Money Trap That’s Keeping You From Being Rich

Wealth

The Middle Class Money Trap That's Keeping You From Being Rich

September 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says Getting Rich Quick Can Be More of a Curse Than a Blessing

Wealth

Dave Ramsey Says Getting Rich Quick Can Be More of a Curse Than a Blessing

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Crazy Expensive Things Owned by Jeff Bezos

Wealth

7 Crazy Expensive Things Owned by Jeff Bezos

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The 5 Fastest Ways To Become Rich, According to Experts

Wealth

The 5 Fastest Ways To Become Rich, According to Experts

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Join An Exclusive Community Investing in Blue Chip Art

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!