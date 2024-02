Who Has a Higher Average Income? Red States vs. Blue States

adamkaz / Getty Images

The comparison between average incomes in red states (Republican-leaning) and blue states (Democrat-leaning) often sparks interesting discussions regarding economic policies, cost of living, and quality of life. Based on the data from the 2020 presidential election of Donald Trump against President Joe Biden which was won by Joe Biden by an electoral vote of 306 to 232. Data also sourced from Tax Foundation 2023 to determine income and tax burdens. Let’s examine the average take-home salaries for single and married filers in selected red and blue states to see if any patterns emerge.

Red States (Republican)

Alabama: Median income: $54,943

Tax burden: 20.92%

Annual salary taken home: $43,447 Alaska: Median income: $80,287

Tax burden: 20.01%

Annual salary taken home: $64,221 Arkansas: Median income: $52,123

Tax burden: 20.67%

Annual salary taken home: $41,352 Florida: Median income: $61,777

Tax burden: 17.12%

Annual salary taken home: $51,200 Idaho: Median income: $63,377

Tax burden: 22.05%

Annual salary taken home: $49,401 Indiana: Median income: $61,944

Tax burden: 20.31%

Annual salary taken home: $49,366 Iowa: Median income: $65,429

Tax burden: 22.89%

Annual salary taken home: $50,455 Kansas: Median income: $64,521

Tax burden: 22.33%

Annual salary taken home: $50,109 Kentucky: Median income: $55,454

Tax burden: 20.54%

Annual salary taken home: $44,069 Louisiana: Median income: $53,571

Tax burden: 19.30%

Annual salary taken home: $43,230 Mississippi: Median income: $49,111

Tax burden: 19.57%

Annual salary taken home: $39,502 Missouri: Median income: $61,043

Tax burden: 20.84%

Annual salary taken home: $48,320 Montana: Median income: $60,560

Tax burden: 22.14%

Annual salary taken home: $47,152 Nebraska: Median income: $66,644

Tax burden: 22.62%

Annual salary taken home: $51,573 North Dakota: Median income: $68,131

Tax burden: 19.38%

Annual salary taken home: $54,925 North Carolina: Median income: $60,516

Tax burden: 20.61%

Annual salary taken home: $48,044 Ohio: Median income: $61,938

Tax burden: 18.93%

Annual salary taken home: $50,208 Oklahoma: Median income: $56,956

Tax burden: 20.24%

Annual salary taken home: $45,431 South Carolina: Median income: $58,234

Tax burden: 20.93%

Annual salary taken home: $46,048 South Dakota: Median income: $63,920

Tax burden: 17.54%

Annual salary taken home: $52,707 Tennessee: Median income: $58,516

Tax burden: 16.43%

Annual salary taken home: $48,900 Texas: Median income: $67,321

Tax burden: 18.15%

Annual salary taken home: $55,100 Utah: Median income: $79,133

Tax burden: 24.77%

Annual salary taken home: $59,530 West Virginia: Median income: $50,884

Tax burden: 20.33%

Annual salary taken home: $40,539 Wyoming: Median income: $68,002

Tax burden: 18.27%

Annual salary taken home: $55,579

Blue States (Democratic)

Arizona: Median income: $65,913

Tax burden: 19.92%

Annual salary taken home: $52,786 California: Median income: $84,097

Tax burden: 25.65%

Annual salary taken home: $62,525 Colorado: Median income: $80,184

Tax burden: 23.82%

Annual salary taken home: $61,090 Connecticut: Median income: $83,572

Tax burden: 25.35%

Annual salary taken home: $62,387 Delaware: Median income: $72,724

Tax burden: 23.92%

Annual salary taken home: $55,332 Georgia: Median income: $65,030

Tax burden: 22.76%

Annual salary taken home: $50,232 Hawaii: Median income: $88,005

Tax burden: 28.06%

Annual salary taken home: $63,318 Illinois: Median income: $72,563

Tax burden: 23.93%

Annual salary taken home: $55,196 Maine: Median income: $63,182

Tax burden: 22.42%

Annual salary taken home: $49,016 Maryland: Median income: $91,431

Tax burden: 25.76%

Annual salary taken home: $67,883 Massachusetts: Median income: $89,026

Tax burden: 25.96%

Annual salary taken home: $65,919 Michigan: Median income: $63,202

Tax burden: 21.65%

Annual salary taken home: $49,516 Minnesota: Median income: $77,706

Tax burden: 24.84%

Annual salary taken home: $58,405 Nevada: Median income: $65,686

Tax burden: 17.87%

Annual salary taken home: $53,950 New Hampshire: Median income: $83,449

Tax burden: 20.38%

Annual salary taken home: $66,446 New Jersey: Median income: $89,703

Tax burden: 25.02%

Annual salary taken home: $67,256 New Mexico: Median income: $54,020

Tax burden: 19.38%

Annual salary taken home: $43,554 New York: Median income: $75,157

Tax burden: 24.29%

Annual salary taken home: $56,897 Oregon: Median income: $70,084

Tax burden: 26.69%

Annual salary taken home: $51,380 Pennsylvania: Median income: $67,587

Tax burden: 21.27%

Annual salary taken home: $53,212 Rhode Island: Median income: $74,489

Tax burden: 22.54%

Annual salary taken home: $57,698 Vermont: Median income: $67,674

Tax burden: 22.22%

Annual salary taken home: $52,631 Virginia: Median income: $80,615

Tax burden: 25.16%

Annual salary taken home: $60,333 Washington: Median income: $82,400

Tax burden: 20.26%

Annual salary taken home: $65,707 Wisconsin: Median income: $67,080

Tax burden: 22.02%

Annual salary taken home: $52,307

Analysis

Based on the data:

Average Median Income for Red States: $63,553

$63,553 Average Tax Burden for Red States: 20.60%

20.60% Average Annual Salary Taken Home for Red States: $50,460

$50,460 Average Median Income for Blue States: $74,243

$74,243 Average Tax Burden for Blue States: 23.46%

23.46% Average Annual Salary Taken Home for Blue States: $56,795

Conclusion

The updated analysis shows that blue states have a higher average median income compared to red states. However, blue states also have a higher average tax burden. Despite the higher taxes, residents in blue states still take home a higher average annual salary compared to those in red states.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

