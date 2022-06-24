How Much is Grant Cardone Worth?

Grant Cardone, 64, is a sales trainer, speaker and entrepreneur who has worked in real estate and the auto industry. His 10X Growth Conference, which launched in 2017, which is based on his bestselling book “The 10X Rule,” is the world’s largest entrepreneur and business conference. In addition, he has published eight books to help people attain their business and financial goals.

Between his income and investments, Cardone has a net worth of $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Grant Cardone Started His Empire

Cars are where his fortune began. He was the CEO of Freedom Motorsports Group, Inc. where one of his main job functions is to train people to sell cars.

He branched out into real estate while still in his twenties. His firm, Cardone Capital has mentioned that it has worked on billions of dollars worth of real estate deals. The company owns more than $2.7 billion worth of property in the U.S.

In 1990, he launched Grant Cardone Sales University in Miami, Florida. The school offers an online sales training curriculum focused on teaching budding entrepreneurs the skills Cardone uses in his own business ventures.

Early Life and Career

Grant Cardone was the fourth of five children born to Curtis and Concetta Cardone in Lake Charles, Louisiana on March 21, 1958. He has a twin brother, Gary. His dad died of a stroke when he was 10, leaving his family to struggle with poverty through Cardone’s childhood.

Lacking direction, Cardone began using drugs in high school, often getting kicked out for being high. He attended college because he promised his parents he would, and graduated in 1981 from Louisiana’s McNeese State University. As he began life, he was $40,000 in debt.

After starting his first job as a car salesman, and through four subsequent jobs from which he was fired, he continued using, overdosing multiple times, until at age 23 he was robbed, beaten and left for dead. His mom gave him an ultimation that pushed him into rehab. Five years later, he had started his first business, the Cardone Group, which provides consulting services to auto dealerships nationwide, and was already a millionaire.

His first real estate venture came just before he was 30 years old when he rented out a single family home he purchased in Houston. The investment failed, but it didn’t stop him from trying again. Five years later, he bought an apartment complex in San Diego for $1.9 million. He soon purchased a second complex. Through his business, Cardone Capital, he owned 1,016 apartments for a total of $58 million by 2012.

Cardone’s Further Finanicial Success

Cardone has published many books including “The 10X Rule: The Only Difference Between Success and Failure,” “How To Create Wealth Investing In Real Estate: How to Build Wealth with Multi-Family Real Estate,” “Sell or Be Sold: How to Get Your Way in Business and in Life,” “Be Obsessed or Be Average,” “Millionaire Booklet : How to Get Super Rich,” “If You’re Not First, You’re Last: Sales Strategies to Dominate Your Market and Beat Your Competition” and “Sell to Survive.”

He’s also vested in reality TV, having developed a reality series for National Geographic in 2011 called “Turnaround King.” His work with 10X Health System has been featured on the current season of Hulu series “The Kardashians.”

Cardone is a frequent guest in the media and he appeared in an episode of “Undercover Billionaire” in 2021.

Personal Life

Cardone married Elena Lyons, an actress and model in 2004. They have two daughters together, Scarlett and Sabrina.

While he is a member of the Church of Scientology, he is also a practicing Catholic.

Giving Back

The Grant Cardone Foundation to mentor teens in financial literacy, particularly kids without father’s. He began the organization to help kids like him, without a dad because statistically they become more inclined towards dropping out, drug use and incarceration.

Additionally, he donated the proceeds from his 2016 book, “Be Obsessed or Be Average,” to Drug Free America Foundation and the Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

Personal Real Estate Dealings

Cardone has said real estate is his favorite asset class. He recently bought a 9,500-square-foot home in Malibu, California for $40 million. He made sweet deal when buying the home which was originally listed for $50 million. His neighbors are also interesting moguls and include Jeffrey Katzenberg and Larry Ellison.

His Florida home was previously owned by Tommy Hilfiger, he bought for $28 million.

In addition to real estate, he owns a few private planes and many fancy cars with a specific liking of Rolls Royce, Ferrari and Bentley. He also is a connoisseur of watches.

Grant Cardone is a frequent public speaker and his conference is considered to be the most popular entrepreneurial conference in America.

