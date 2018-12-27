How Much Is Mark Zuckerberg Worth?

In April 2018, Facebook was valued at more than $479 billion. Due to a precipitous tumble in early Feb. 2022, Facebook (or more accurately, Meta) has a market cap of $647 billion. It might be worth noting that Facebook’s valuation could someday reach as high as $1 trillion, as CNNMoney reported in February 2018.

Founded in 2004, the social platform was originally known as thefacebook.com and was intended as a social directory for Harvard students. More than half of Harvard’s undergraduates signed up with thefacebook.com within its first month, according to The Guardian. By the end of 2005, the social network had expanded nationwide.

Facebook’s headquarters are in Menlo Park, California, about 30 miles south of San Francisco. Facebook had nearly 45,000 employees as of 2019, according to Statista. The social media site boasts a staggering 2.7 billion monthly active users as of the second quarter of 2020, according to Statista.

2020 in Review: The Year for Facebook