Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Celebrities

How Rich Is Barbara Corcoran?

Michelle Tompkins

By Michelle Tompkins

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock (10413428bj)Barbara Corcoran71st Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Day 1, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Sep 2019.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock / Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Barbara Corcoran, 73, is an American businesswoman, investor, motivational speaker, author, podcaster and reality TV show star who made a name for herself in the tough New York real estate market before charming audiences as one of the regular investors in ABC’s hit “Shark Tank.”  

Read More: How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump as He Turns 76?
Find Out: 10 Richest People in the World

Corcoran founded her real estate firm, Corcoran-Simone in 1973, but later renamed it The Corcoran Group, which sold to National Realty Trust for $66 million in 2001.

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

She gained worldwide fame as an investor for “Shark Tank.” She began appearing on the show in 2009 and she is lined up to appear in season 13. Since her first appearance on the show, she has invested $5,460,000.  Her biggest investment to date is $350,000 for Coverplay.  

Through her real estate company, investments, speaking engagements and appearance on “Shark Tank,” she has a net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. 

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Corcoran followed her “Shark Tank” co-star Robert Herjavic by appearing on season 25 of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017.  She was the first contestant eliminated that season.

For years, Corcoran has written features for magazines and newspapers such as the New York Daily News.

She has published three books “Shark Tales: How I Turned $1000 into a Billion Dollar Business,” “If You Don’t Have Big Breasts, Put Ribbons in Your Pigtails:  And Other Lessons I Learned from My Mom” and “Nextville: Amazing Places to Live Your Life.”

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

Corcoran also hosted podcasts “888-Barbara,” “Business Unusual with Barbara” and “The Millionaire Broker with Barbara Corcoran.”

Early Life

Barbara Ann was the second of ten children born to Florence and Edwin Corcoran in Edgewater, New Jersey, on March 10, 1949. She was not a good student. It was only years later that she learned that she had dyslexia. She managed to graduate high school with a D average. She did attend St. Thomas Aquinas College and graduated with a degree in education in 1971.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

After only a year of teaching, she bounced around between 20 or so jobs, before her then boyfriend Ray Simone suggested that she go into real estate. He loaned her $1,000 and her firm Corcoran-Simone was formed. In the 1970s, she started a newsletter called The Corcoran Report, which covered New York City real estate trends.

Personal Life and Personal Properties

Corcoran and the boyfriend who helped her launch her career never made it to the alter. In 1988, she married Bill Higgins, a naval officer and FBI agent. They have two children together.

It only makes sense that a real estate tycoon has some fabulous homes. And so she does.  

Learn: The Richest Celebrity From Every State
Discover: Small Businesses That Celebrities Love

Corcoran and her husband bought a 2,700-square-foot apartment on Park Avenue for $3.5. Million in 2001. Fourteen years later, the pair purchased a penthouse, also on Park Avenue in the Upper East Side of Manhattan for $13 million.

Barbara Corcoran will be seen on next season’s “Shark Tank.”

More From GOBankingRates

Net worth information is sourced from Celebrity Net Worth and accurate as of June 20, 2022.

About the Author

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than 15 years of experience covering traditional and new media topics. She is currently a communications strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University — her alma mater where she earned a B.A. in film studies. Michelle’s primary topics of interest are arts & entertainment (TV, humor, theater and classic films are favorites), food and lifestyle. She also covers general news, business, beauty, gift guides and medical/health-related stories. Michelle also has a passion for conducting interviews with all sorts of interesting people. When not working or watching too much TV, she is a skilled home cook specializing in Puerto Rican and Southern cuisine, loves in-home entertaining and trivia/games nights, sipping Jack Daniels on the rocks and cheering for the San Francisco Giants.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of June 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.