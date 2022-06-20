How Rich Is Barbara Corcoran?

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock / Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Barbara Corcoran, 73, is an American businesswoman, investor, motivational speaker, author, podcaster and reality TV show star who made a name for herself in the tough New York real estate market before charming audiences as one of the regular investors in ABC’s hit “Shark Tank.”

Read More: How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump as He Turns 76?

Find Out: 10 Richest People in the World

Corcoran founded her real estate firm, Corcoran-Simone in 1973, but later renamed it The Corcoran Group, which sold to National Realty Trust for $66 million in 2001.

She gained worldwide fame as an investor for “Shark Tank.” She began appearing on the show in 2009 and she is lined up to appear in season 13. Since her first appearance on the show, she has invested $5,460,000. Her biggest investment to date is $350,000 for Coverplay.

Through her real estate company, investments, speaking engagements and appearance on “Shark Tank,” she has a net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Corcoran followed her “Shark Tank” co-star Robert Herjavic by appearing on season 25 of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017. She was the first contestant eliminated that season.

For years, Corcoran has written features for magazines and newspapers such as the New York Daily News.

She has published three books “Shark Tales: How I Turned $1000 into a Billion Dollar Business,” “If You Don’t Have Big Breasts, Put Ribbons in Your Pigtails: And Other Lessons I Learned from My Mom” and “Nextville: Amazing Places to Live Your Life.”

Corcoran also hosted podcasts “888-Barbara,” “Business Unusual with Barbara” and “The Millionaire Broker with Barbara Corcoran.”

Early Life

Barbara Ann was the second of ten children born to Florence and Edwin Corcoran in Edgewater, New Jersey, on March 10, 1949. She was not a good student. It was only years later that she learned that she had dyslexia. She managed to graduate high school with a D average. She did attend St. Thomas Aquinas College and graduated with a degree in education in 1971.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

After only a year of teaching, she bounced around between 20 or so jobs, before her then boyfriend Ray Simone suggested that she go into real estate. He loaned her $1,000 and her firm Corcoran-Simone was formed. In the 1970s, she started a newsletter called The Corcoran Report, which covered New York City real estate trends.

Personal Life and Personal Properties

Corcoran and the boyfriend who helped her launch her career never made it to the alter. In 1988, she married Bill Higgins, a naval officer and FBI agent. They have two children together.

It only makes sense that a real estate tycoon has some fabulous homes. And so she does.

Learn: The Richest Celebrity From Every State

Discover: Small Businesses That Celebrities Love

Corcoran and her husband bought a 2,700-square-foot apartment on Park Avenue for $3.5. Million in 2001. Fourteen years later, the pair purchased a penthouse, also on Park Avenue in the Upper East Side of Manhattan for $13 million.

Barbara Corcoran will be seen on next season’s “Shark Tank.”

More From GOBankingRates

Net worth information is sourced from Celebrity Net Worth and accurate as of June 20, 2022.