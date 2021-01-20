How Much Is Beyoncé Worth?

Beyoncé, 40, is an American sensation who is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, philanthropist and investor. Her latest single, “Break My Soul,” could even be responsible for people using her words as a mantra and quitting their jobs.

The song, which was released on June 20, expresses the relief that comes from leaving a soul-sucking job and the people are listening. And, a few have acted on this. While it doesn’t seem likely that Beyoncé ever held a regular job like most people do — she was training to become a pop star while still in her teens — she was able to speak to people and connect on a visceral level with this song that is buzzing around the zeitgeist.

Beyoncé is far more than just a singer/songwriter. She keeps herself busy with many projects including investments, endorsement deals, business endeavors and charitable pursuits. She has a net worth of $450 million according to the latest 2022 data from Forbes. However, if you combine her earnings with that of her husband, Jay-Z ($1.3 billion), their combined net worth is around $1.75 billion.

She has been nominated and won many awards, including 79 Grammy nominations and 28 wins.

From Destiny’s Child to Massive Tours: Beyoncé’s Music Career Nets Millions

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles was the first child born to Celestine “Tina” and Mathew Knowles in Houston, Texas on September 4, 1981. She has a sister, Solange, who followed in her footsteps and is also a musician.

Beyoncé’s musical career began in Houston, where she often performed as a child. In 1990, at just 9 years old, Beyoncé formed Destiny’s Child with her friend LaTavia Roberson, whom she met at an audition. Kelendria “Kelly” Rowland joined the group in 1992. Destiny’s Child performed a rap song on Star Search that year, and later became a quartet with the addition of LeToya Luckett in 1993.

In 1997, the group’s debut recording, “Killing Time,” was included on the “Men in Black” movie soundtrack. In 1998, they launched a self-titled debut album.

Since these blockbuster beginnings, Beyoncé has earned millions from her music, landing her on the Forbes’ lists of America’s Richest Self-Made Women on several occasions, most recently at No. 61 in 2022. In 2020, she was also featured for the last time on Fortune’s “40 Under 40” list.

Beyoncé’s “On The Run II” stadium tour with Jay-Z in 2018 grossed more than $250 million, approximately $5 million per night. Similarly, her 2016 “Formation World Tour” also grossed $250 million.

Behind Beyoncé’s Other Entertainment Earnings

Though best known as a talented musical performer, Beyoncé voiced the role of Nala in Disney’s live-action “Lion King” feature film, to the tune of a $25 million paycheck.

In April 2020, she launched a Netflix special outlining her 2018 performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where she was the first black woman to headline the massive event.

Athleisure and Other Business Endeavors Up Beyoncé’s Earnings

A self-made entrepreneur without a college degree, Beyoncé doesn’t stop working hard in every aspect of her life. In 2016, she co-founded Ivy Park, an athleisure clothing line named after her daughter (Blue Ivy) and Parkwood Park in Houston, where Beyoncé used to work out.

In 2020, Beyoncé relaunched the clothing line under a partnership with Adidas. Beginning in January of last year, she began gleefully gifting Hollywood friends like Reese Witherspoon, Cardi B and Hailey Bieber (among others) with goodies from the line.

Beyoncé has also created six fragrance brands, which have generated more than $500 million since 2010, according to Celebrity Net Worth. When combined, Beyoncé’s fragrance brands are the most successful celebrity fragrances of all time.

She’s also made significant money from endorsements, including deals with L’Oreal, American Express and Pepsi.

How Beyoncé Spends Her Millions

Beyoncé seems to be anything but frugal when it comes to enjoying her earnings. She and Jay-Z have a $26 million luxury vacation home in Long Island’s famed Hamptons region, along with an $88 million Bel-Air, California estate, according to House Digest.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé seem to love traveling the world, and the couple’s private jet, which she purchased as a gift for her husband, has helped them get to destinations like Paris, Ibiza and Brazil.

Beyoncé Believes In Giving Back

Beyoncé’s generosity extends beyond her friends and family, though. While she’s not afraid to splurge extravagantly on clothing, jewelry, dinners and vacations, she makes a point to give to those in need. She has donated scholarships to historically black colleges and universities, helped out with financial donations following Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, and, most recently, donated $6 million to mental health efforts during the pandemic, in partnership with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Beyoncé’s foundation, BeyGOOD, is yet another way she helps those in need in a variety of ways, donating money for scholarships and disaster relief and supporting UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund.

Beyonce’s “Renaissance” album is set to release on July 29, 2022, but the single “Breaking My Soul” has already become a favorite among fans.

