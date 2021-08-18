How Much is Chris Cuomo Worth?

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

American television journalist Chris Cuomo has a net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Brother to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, who recently resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment, and son of late Mario Cuomo, another New York governor, Chris is making a name and hefty income for himself outside of politics. He earns $6 million annually for his role as host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Awards and Accolades

The television celebrity and journalist has earned a Daytime Emmy Award, a News & Documentary Emmy Award and eight Emmy nominations, according to IMDb. He earned the prestigious News & Documentary Emmy for his “Good Morning America” coverage of 12-year-old poet Mattie Stepanek, Celebrity Net Worth reported. He has also won Edward R. Murrow, Polk, and Peabody awards for his hard-hitting and edgy coverage of major national and global events.

Early Career

Cuomo started his career in TV journalism on CNBC, CNN and MSNBC. He also covered social issues for the “Fox Files” on Fox News and worked as a political policy analyst for the network, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He moved on to become chief law and justice correspondent for ABC News and co-anchor of “20/20.” Cuomo has been with CNN since 2013.

Education and Not-for-Profit Work

After receiving an undergraduate degree from Yale University and a law degree from Fordham University School of Law, Cuomo briefly practiced law and also worked in structured finance, according to his profile on CNN.com.

Cuomo works as an advisor to The 2030 Center, a political think tank, and The Creative Coalition, an advocacy organization for free media and the arts, according to IMDb.

Real Estate

Chris Cuomo and his wife, Christina, own a seven-room Park Avenue co-op, which they purchased for $2.995 million in 2011, according to Money Inc. Celebrity Net Worth reported that he previously owned a 3,000-square-foot home in Southampton, N.Y., which he purchased for $1.3 million, renovated, and then sold for $2.9 million in 2019.

