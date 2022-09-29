How Much Was Coolio Worth Upon His Death at Age 59?

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Rapper Coolio, most famous for his hit song “Gangsta’s Paradise,” died at age 59 on Sept. 28, TMZ reported. At the time of his death, the performer held an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

See: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

Find: How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?

Coolio’s talent manager, Sheila Finegan, told TMZ, “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon… He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly.”

Celebrities — including Lou Diamond Phillips and former NBA player Matt Bonner — tweeted about his death, with Phillips calling him “one of the warmest, funniest people I’ve ever met.”

Cause of Death

Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, told multiple sources that paramedics suspected Coolio died of a heart attack, although no official cause of death has been recorded at press time. The Los Angeles Police Department told NBC that no foul play is suspected.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Career Notes

Coolio’s real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr. He performed in the Los Angeles rap scene through the late ’80s but didn’t have his first hit until 1994. The single “Fantastic Voyage” reached No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

In 1995, he recorded the hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise” for the “Dangerous Minds” soundtrack, which catapulted his career, leading to a total of eight albums that sold 17 million copies. In 1996, he won a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance in recognition of “Gangsta’s Paradise.” That same year, the song earned the titles of Best Rap Video and Best Video from a Film at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Discover: How Rich Is Shakira as She Faces Tax Fraud Charges?

More: How Rich is Rihanna?

In addition to his career as a recording artist, he appeared in several commercials, movies, animated shows, and TV series’, often as himself.

More From GOBankingRates