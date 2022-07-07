Advertiser Disclosure
How Rich Was 'Godfather' Actor James Caan Upon His Death at 82?

American actor James Caan, best known for his role in “The Godfather,” died on July 6, 2022 at the age of 82. He had a net worth of roughly $20 million, according to multiple sources including Celebrity Net Worth.

Caan began his acting career on the stage, making his Broadway debut in “Blood, Sweat and Stanley Poole” in 1961. Caan’s Oscar-nominated role as Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather” catapulted his career to stardom. He went on to star in movies ranging from “Misery” to “Elf” across seven decades.

He also had extensive TV credits including the made-for-TV movie “Brian’s Song,” which earned him an Emmy nomination. More recently, he starred as “Big Ed” Deline in the NBC drama series “Las Vegas” from 2003 to 2007.

Throughout his career, Caan earned many awards and award nominations, receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.

You might be surprised to learn that Caan initially earned just $35,000 for his role in “The Godfather” in 1971. The movie went on to become the 26th highest grossing film domestically, earning $135 million at the box office. Adjusted for inflation, that would be more than $711 million in 2019 dollars, according to CBSNews.

However, those first paychecks paved the way for a lifetime of residual income in the form of royalties for Caan. Celebrity Net Worth noted that court documents showed Caan earning $1 million in royalties in 2015, with $140,000 annually from the Christmas classic “Elf.”

Caan has been married and divorced four times and is survived by his five children. The legendary actor’s family shared the news of his death through Caan’s Twitter account.

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

