Net Worth: How Rich Is ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Scream’ Star Jenna Ortega?

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Jenna Ortega, 20, has been a media darling for Gen Zers for many years, but since Netflix launched hit series “Wednesday” in November, a much wider audience has taken notice. In fact, she has even received a Golden Globe nomination for her work in this dark comedy series.

Learn: Brendan Fraser’s Net Worth As He Makes Oscar-Worthy Comeback

Study: Americans Would Rather Cut Groceries Than Netflix Subscription

Prior to snapping her fingers as Wednesday Addams, Ortega starred as the younger version of Jane on “Jane the Virgin” from 2014 to 2019, but her first star-making performance was on the Disney Channel hit “Stuck in the Middle” where she portrayed Harley Diaz.

She is also not new to the horror genre, as she has appeared in films including “X,’ “Scream,” “Studio 666,” “The Babysitter: Killer Queen,” “Deadtime Stories” and “Insidious: Chapter 2.”

Net Worth

Ortega has been working since 2012, amassing a fortune of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She has appeared in numerous TV and film projects including “You,” “Yes Day,” “Iron Man 3,” “Richie Rich” and “The Little Rascals Save the Day.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Jenna Marie Ortega was born in Coachella Valley, California on Sept. 27, 2002. Her first steady acting job came in 2014 when she starred as Zoe Leon in ABC series “Rake.” The same year, she was in “The Cookie Mobster” and “Know It All Nina.”

By 2017, she used her voice acting talents on “Elena of Avalor: Adventures in Vallestrella.” She joined the animated Netflix cartoon “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” as well in 2020. In 2021, she received her first critical praise for her work in HBOMax teen drama “The Fallout.”

See: 7 HBO Series Stars Worth Up To $100 Million

Find: How Much Is Lady Gaga Worth?

Ortega has three upcoming projects including “Scream 6.” Many loyal fans are calling for a Season 2 for “Wednesday.” Its return is being whispered about, but not yet confirmed by Netflix. However, since it was a hit and left off with a cliffhanger, the odds are good.

More From GOBankingRates