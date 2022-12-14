Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Celebrities

Net Worth: How Rich Is ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Scream’ Star Jenna Ortega?

Michelle Tompkins

By Michelle Tompkins

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13622457jn)American actress Jenna Ortega arrives at the Critics Choice Association's 2nd Annual Celebration Of Latino Cinema And Television held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on November 13, 2022 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Jenna Ortega, 20, has been a media darling for Gen Zers for many years, but since Netflix launched hit series “Wednesday” in November, a much wider audience has taken notice. In fact, she has even received a Golden Globe nomination for her work in this dark comedy series.

Prior to snapping her fingers as Wednesday Addams, Ortega starred as the younger version of Jane on “Jane the Virgin” from 2014 to 2019, but her first star-making performance was on the Disney Channel hit “Stuck in the Middle” where she portrayed Harley Diaz.

She is also not new to the horror genre, as she has appeared in films including “X,’ “Scream,” “Studio 666,” “The Babysitter: Killer Queen,” “Deadtime Stories” and “Insidious: Chapter 2.”

Net Worth

Ortega has been working since 2012, amassing a fortune of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She has appeared in numerous TV and film projects  including “You,” “Yes Day,” “Iron Man 3,” “Richie Rich” and “The Little Rascals Save the Day.”

Jenna Marie Ortega was born in Coachella Valley, California on Sept. 27, 2002.  Her first steady acting job came in 2014 when she starred as Zoe Leon in ABC series “Rake.”  The same year, she was in “The Cookie Mobster” and “Know It All Nina.”

By 2017, she used her voice acting talents on “Elena of Avalor: Adventures in Vallestrella.”  She joined the animated Netflix cartoon “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” as well in 2020.  In 2021, she received her first critical praise for her work in HBOMax teen drama “The Fallout.”

Ortega has three upcoming projects including “Scream 6.” Many loyal fans are calling for a Season 2 for “Wednesday.”  Its return is being whispered about, but not yet confirmed by Netflix. However, since it was a hit and left off with a cliffhanger, the odds are good.

