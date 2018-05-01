How Rich is Kendrick Lamar?

JM Enternational/Shutterstock / JM Enternational/Shutterstock

Kendrick Lamar joins the impressive lineup performing at the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022. The 34-year-old is best known as a rapper but is also a songwriter, producer and actor.

See: How Rich is Snoop Dogg As He Prepares for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show?

Find: How Rich is Mary J. Blige?

Kendrick Lamar’s Net Worth

Lamar has been a multimillionaire since earning $9 million in 2014. In 2019, Lamar became one of the highest-paid entertainers of the year, bringing in $60 million. He has earned more than $180 million since his career began, but his present net worth is $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Early Life and Career

Kendrick Lamar Duckworth was born on June 17, 1987, in Compton, Calif. He was an exceptional student and earned straight As at Compton Centennial High School. While he was named after Eddie Kendrick from the Temptations, he counts Dr. Dre and Tupac Shakur as some of his earliest influences. When he was 16, he put out his first mixtape under the name Youngest Nigga in Charge and sparked the interest in some local record labels.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

In 2005, he landed a recording contract with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) where he released the “Training Day” mixtape. His next stage name was K. Dot, but as his star power grew when he released subsequent mixtapes in 2008 and 2009 he started going by Kendrick Lamar after co-signing with Lil Wayne.

Over the next two years, Lamar toured and released an independent mixtape and another mixtape. In 2012, Interscope Records and Aftermath Entertainment released his album “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City.”

His next albums “To Pimp a Butterfly” and “Damn” were also massive hits.

Discover: Dr. Dre, Katy Perry and More: The Net Worths of the Super Bowl’s Richest Halftime Performers

Rise to Stardom

Lamar found success as a rapper in 1992 when the debut of his second album “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City,” reached the top spot on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart. It sold more than 1.1 million copies. He is also known for his work on the soundtrack for Marvel’s “Black Panther, ” which he curated and produced. The single “All the Stars” was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The rapper is the first non-classical or jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for Music. He received the award in April 2018 for his album “Damn.”

In addition to his solo work, he has collaborated with Drake, Robin Thicke, Big Sean, J. Cole, Jay Rock and others on hit singles. He has also worked with Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Eminem and Adam Levine.

His work on the remix of “Bad Blood” by Taylor Swift in 2015 landed them a Grammy for Best Music Video and an MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year.

Lamar has won 13 Grammy Awards, has been named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People and is often listed as one of the best rappers of all time.

In 2018, he entered the realm of acting by landing a small role in Starz crime drama “Power.”

Personal Life and Real Estate

Lamar has been engaged to his long-time girlfriend Whitney Alford since 2015. They had their first child together in 2019. The pair try to keep their personal life private and have not revealed the name of their daughter.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Lamar has been reported to own many properties. Lamar and Alford may live in the $2.65 million home he owns in Calabasas, Calif. However, he purchased another home for $523,400 in 2014, which had previously been listed at $800,000, but as of June 2021, it was taken off of the market.

He also owns a $9.7 million mansion in Manhattan Beach.

See: How Rich is Dr. Dre as He Returns to the Stage for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show?

Find: How Rich is Eminem?

Lamar will be performing in the Super Bowl LVI halftime show along with Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog and Mary J. Blige.

Rachel Farrow contributed to this article.

More From GOBankingRates