How Rich Is Kid Rock?

Al Wagner/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / Al Wagner/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kid Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, 51, is an American singer, rapper, songwriter, actor, music producer and instrumentalist who cannot be linked to a specific genre of music. Rock is also known for his unfiltered comments on politics and pop culture.

See: How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?

Find: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Kid Rock has been popular since the mid-1990s and has a net worth of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kid Rock has sold more than 35 million records. He is also known to play all of the instruments on his studio recordings and incorporate rock, country, rap, hip-hop and even heavy metal into his music.

His albums include “Early Mornin’ Stoned Pimp,” “Devil Without a Cause,” “Cocky,” “Rebel Soul,” “Rock n Roll Jesus,” “Sweet Southern Sugar” and “Greatest Hits: You Never Saw Coming.”

Some of his biggest hits include “Cowboy,” “Bawitdaba,” “Picture,” “All Summer Long,” “Redneck Paradise,” “Let’s Go Brandon” and “Quarantine.” The latter was released under the name Bobby Shazam.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Rock’s outspoken political views put him at odds with many of his peers, including Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift. He considers himself libertarian but is fiscally conservative and identifies as a Republican, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

His hit “Don’t Tell Me How to Live” came out in late 2021 and is considered to be his response to cancel culture and a reflection of how he sees the world.

Early Life and Career

Robert James Ritchie was born in Romeo, Michigan, on January 7, 1971. His parents had successful auto dealerships, and he grew up on a property with plenty of land where he and his three siblings helped out his family by doing many chores including taking care of livestock.

While still in grammar school, he fell in love with hip-hop. He was a self-taught musician who learned many instruments while also getting proficient on rapping, breakdancing and becoming a DJ, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

After having been with the first band he joined, The Beast Crew, for a while, he was signed by Jive Records and released the album “Grits Sandwiches for Breakfast” when he was 17 years old. His record was a success, and he began touring with Too Short and Ice Cube.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Later, while signed with Continuum Records, he released his second album,”The Polyfuze Method” in which he altered his music style to incorporate more rock. It was at this time thar he developed his backing band called Twisted Brown Trucker. He continued to play with more musical styles over the next few years but was predominantly known for his rock-rap fusion.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Kid Rock had a ten-year relationship with Kelly South Russell, with whom he has a son. After their split, he dated model Jaime King before having an on-again-off-again relationship with Pamela Anderson, whom he married in 2006. They divorced after four months. In 2017, he announced his engagement to Audrey Berry.

Kid Rock is not without controversy beyond his political beliefs. He has been arrested and sued for various altercations, and he notably launched at Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband Tommy Lee at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.

He has also used the Confederate flag during concerts but stopped in 2011 after he was accused of being a racist. He has been critical of Colin Kaepernick and Oprah Winfrey.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

He created the Kid Rock Foundation to raise money for charitable endeavors, with much emphasis given to helping American soldiers.

Kid Rock has owned homes across the country.

He owns a 27,000-square-foot home in Nashville that looks like the White House, according to comments made by podcast host Joe Rogan, who is friends with Rock. It reportedly has only two bedrooms, making the rest a huge party space. Rock also owns waterfront property in Jupiter, Florida.

He sold his Malibu home in 2017, after having paid $11.6 million in 2006.

POLL: Do You Have a Side Gig or Other Hustle?

Explore: How Rich Is Taylor Swift As She Accepts Honorary NYU Doctorate?

He previously owned a riverfront home near Detroit.

Kid Rock continues to release music, tweet and be a contrarian because, as he claims, he doesn’t care what anyone else thinks.

More From GOBankingRates