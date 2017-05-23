Ranking Bond, James Bond: The Highest-Earning ‘007’ Actors

"No Time to Die," the fifth and final installment of the James Bond films featuring Daniel Craig in the starring role, opens Oct. 8 in the United States. It made its premiere in London in September after an 18-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, and among those in the audience were Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Moviegoers in London were clamoring to see the two-hour, 43-minute film amid "a nearly unprecedented level of demand" for tickets, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In honor of Craig's final turn in the starring role, here is a look at the wealth and careers of all seven men who have donned the tuxedo, sipped the martinis and driven the luxurious vehicles of James Bond.

Barry Nelson Net Worth: Unknown Barry Nelson was the first actor to portray Ian Flemings’ secret agent James Bond in the television version of “Casino Royale.” The 1954 series debuted on small screens nine years before the first Bond movie hit the silver screen. Nelson, an American actor, also had roles in several other shows, such as “The Twilight Zone” and “Murder, She Wrote,” and films including “The Shining.” Nelson died on April 7, 2007, at the age of 89. His net worth is unknown.

Sean Connery Net Worth: $350 Million (at death) Many fans and critics consider Sir Sean Connery to have been the best James Bond. Connery donned the black tuxedo in a whopping seven Bond movies: "Dr. No," (1962) "From Russia with Love," (1963) "Goldfinger," (1964) "Thunderball," (1965) "You Only Live Twice," (1967) "Diamonds Are Forever" (1971) and "Never Say Never Again" (1983). Also well known for his roles in "The Hunt for Red October," "The Untouchables" and "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," Connery's acting career spanned five decades. Connery retired from acting in the early 2000s. He died in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas on Oct. 31, 2020, at age 90.

George Lazenby Net Worth: $20 Million In 1969, George Lazenby joined the coveted list of Bond actors when he portrayed 007 in “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” in 1969. Though that was his only film in the Bond canon, his success certainly didn’t stop — or start — there. Before he ever picked up a pistol, Lazenby was the highest-paid model in the world for most of the 1960s. Post-Bond, he moved away from acting and pursued a variety of business and real estate investments, to which the majority of his $20 million net worth likely can be attributed.

Roger Moore Net Worth: $110 Million (at death) Best known for playing James Bond, Sir Roger Moore was the third actor to portray the iconic secret agent in the film franchise. His seven Bond movies were “Live and Let Die” (1973), “The Man With the Golden Gun” (1974), “The Spy Who Loved Me” (1977), “Moonraker” (1979), “For Your Eyes Only” (1981), “Octopussy” (1983) and “A View to a Kill” (1985). Moore’s career stretched farther than his signature Bond role. He was also a model, television and film producer and voice actor. His career in entertainment — which began in 1945 as an extra in the film “Caesar and Cleopatra” — spanned 72 years until his death on May 23, 2017, in Switzerland at age 89. The British actor had been battling cancer, his family said in a statement on Twitter. Moore’s net worth was $110 million at the time of his death, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Timothy Dalton Net Worth: $20 Million Classically trained Shakespearean actor Timothy Dalton portrayed bond in two films: “The Living Daylights” (1987) and “Licence to Kill” (1989). He has a net worth of $20 million. Before accepting the role of James Bond, he was approached about taking over for Sean Connery in 1968 but believed he was too young to play the character. Most recently, Dalton appeared as Sir Malcolm Murray in the Showtime supernatural drama “Penny Dreadful.”

Pierce Brosnan Net Worth: $200 Million Irish-born actor Pierce Brosnan helped bring the Bond movies into a more modern era of action. Brosnan debuted as the suave Bond in "Goldeneye" (1995). He also played the character in "Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997), "The World Is Not Enough" (1999) and "Die Another Day" (2002). He has a net worth of $200 million. Though he is arguably best known for his Bond films, other Brosnan movies have been successful, including "The Thomas Crown Affair." The 1999 film made $124.3 million worldwide. In 2008, Brosnan appeared in the movie adaptation of the musical "Mamma Mia!" He had three releases in 2021: a remake of "Cinderella," "False Positive" and "The Misfits."