The Richest Country Stars From Each State

Nashville, Tennessee, is known as Music City, and it’s the country music capital of the United States. Aspiring stars flock to Nashville, hoping to get their break in a city that the local chamber of commerce says has this highest concentration of music industry establishment in the U.S. It’s the place for songwriters and musicians to find everything from performance venues to production facilities to promoters.

Find Out: Taylor Swift and 24 More of the Richest Musicians

While country music performers generally wind up in Nashville, many flock there from other states. Some of country music’s biggest names today, in fact, come from places ranging from the West Coast to the Northeast.

Taking data from “The 30 Richest Country Music Stars, Ranked,” GOBankingRates identified the richest country music stars from 15 states.

Check out if your favorite country musician made the list.