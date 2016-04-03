How Rich is Robert Downey Jr.?

On the heels of his work in the “Iron Man” trilogy and accompanying “Avengers” films, Robert Downey, Jr. shows no signs of slowing down. He continues to command blockbuster salaries for his cinematic work as both an actor and producer, even as rumors swirl of a reprisal of his Iron Man character in the upcoming “Dr. Strange” movie.

Robert Downey Jr. Net Worth: $300 Million

RDJ’s fortune was made in large part to his work in the multiple Marvel series. While he earned just 500,000 for the first Iron Man movie, by the third film in the series, he increased his earnings to $70 million.

Early Career

Downey, Jr., son of an underground movie director, has a long history in film and television. In his early career, he spent time as a “Saturday Night Live” cast member from 1985 to 1986. From there, into the early ’90s he worked on the silver screen alongside other big names of the era including Cybill Shephard, Ryan O’Neill, Mel Gibson, Woody Harrelson and even starred in a movie with Spiderman’s Aunt May, Marissa Tomei.

In 2000, he joined the cast of “Ally McBeal,” in a role that critics say saved the show. However, the gig only lasted a year as RDJ was written off the show for a DWI arrest in 2001. He wasn’t fired, however, and worked through the end of the season. His portrayal of Larry Paul earned him a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor — Television.

Earnings & Accolades

The modern era RDJ is most noted for his turn as Iron Man in the Marvel trilogy of the same name. The actor took home a combined salary of between $396 and $435 million for his work in those films, along with his appearances in four of “The Avengers” films, plus “Captain America: Civil War” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Downey, Jr. also earned acclaim for his 1992 role as Charlie Chaplin in “Chaplin” for which he won a BAFTA Award and received multiple nominations for his uncredited role as Kirk Lazarus in “Tropic Thunder.”

In 2010, RDJ won the Golden Globe for his work in “Sherlock Holmes,” one of a soon-to-be-trilogy of films that brought his acting skills to a new audience.

Personal Life & Properties

Robert Downey, Jr. has come a long way since his frequent run-ins with the law. In those years, he served mandatory time in rehab and faced criminal charges for drug use, driving under the influence, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of illegal substances. At one juncture, he spent more than a year behind bars in the late 1990s, serving two separate sentences.

Today, the actor has a lot to celebrate, namely, nearly 20 years of sobriety. He owns numerous properties, including a seven-acre horse-friendly compound with an ocean view in Malibu, Calif., which he acquired in September 2009 for $13.4 million. That same month, RDJ bought a Venice Beach house for $5.6 million, according to Variety.

Downey Jr. has been married to his wife, Hollywood producer Susan Downey, since 2005. The couple has two children: Exton, born in February 2012, and Avri, born in November 2014. RDJ also has a 29-year-old son, Indio Downey, from his first marriage to Deborah Falconer.

