Ryan Reynolds’ Net Worth

Ryan Reynolds, age 44, has made a serious impact in the entertainment industry since his beginnings on “Hilldale” — a 1991 teen soap produced in his native Canada — while raking in the fans and a lot of dough.

Since his soap stint, Reynolds has risen to true leading-man status with starring roles in “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder” (2002), “Waiting…” (2005), “The Proposal” (2009), “Buried” (2010), “Woman in Gold” (2015), “Life” (2017), “Blade: Trinity” (2004) and” “Green Lantern” (2011), to name a few. He really won fans over as funny anti-hero Wade Wilson in “Deadpool” (2016) and “Deadpool 2” (2018). He recently starred in “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” the sequel to “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” and is tapped as the lead in “Free Guy” — which is hitting theaters on August 13.

Reynolds’ box office mojo and keen business sense have led him to double his assets from $75 million to his current net worth of an estimated $150 million in just five years. In fact, he is only second to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid actors of 2020 — its most recent ranking.

What makes this even cooler is that Reynolds and Johnson are set to star in the upcoming Netflix film “Red Notice,” where both will take home at least $20 million.

The father of three, who is married to actress Blake Lively, age 33, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016. Reynolds scored his first Golden Globe nomination for “Deadpool” — and proved he can do a backflip — in 2017. He has also expanded his entertainment work to writing and producing.

“Deadpool” was considered to be risky, as it’s an R-rated movie based on a comic book character. Reynolds’ base salary was only $2 million dollars, but he increased that amount ten times over with a backend deal, Celebrity Net Worth reported. In doing so, he became one of the top 20 highest-paid actors that year. While the exact earnings have not been fully revealed for the sequel, he could earned as much as $40 million all told.

Reynolds’ is also an astute businessman, especially as a stakeholder and spokesperson on a boozy venture. In early 2018, he acquired a minority ownership stake in Aviation American Gin, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Founded by Oregon-based House Spirits Distillery, Davos Brands bought the company in 2016. Diageo LLC later agreed to purchase Aviation Gin and Davos Brands in a deal worth as much as $610 million, starting with a cash payment of $335 million with the rest to be paid according to performance milestones over the next decade.

Reynolds’ memorable commercials for the brand appear to have helped Aviation’s sales soar over a two-year period, making it the second-largest premium gin brand in the country. His approximately 20% stake in the company could earn him $122 million in the sale.

He also got involved with Mint Mobile Services, which offers low-cost prepaid mobile phone services, by purchasing an ownership share. Reynolds has appeared in the online ad campaigns for the product.

Reynolds was named the face of Armani Code in January 2019, and he headed the ad campaign for its scent, Absolu, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Ryan Reynolds’ Finances and Big-Ticket Purchases

The star has landed steady acting gigs since 1991, which has catapulted his net worth to a sky-high level most will never attain. Ryan Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively’s net worth is $30 million, bringing the low-key couple’s combined fortune to more than $180 million.

Reynolds and Lively have called Westchester County, N.Y. home since 2012, when they purchased the nearly-9,000-square-foot home for about $6 million.

The duo also has an apartment in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood, according to Architectural Digest. Recent list prices in the building have topped $50 million.

Ryan Reynolds’ Career

Now an A-lister who reportedly earned at least $10 million for “Deadpool,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds got his start in television. His earliest roles paid $150 a day — a far cry from today’s $20 million per film.

As a teenager, his first big break came with a role on “Hillside” — known as “Fifteen” in the U.S., where the series aired on Nickelodeon.

Before becoming a fixture on the silver screen, Reynolds also starred on the TV series “Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place.”

Fun tidbit: Reynolds is one of the few actors who have had starring turns in both the DC and Marvel Comics universes.

He has also delighted audiences with his voice acting. He performed in “The Croods” (2013), “Turbo” (2013) and “The Croods 2: A New Age” (2020). He also was the voice and facial motion-caption actor for Pikachu in “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” (2019), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Top Ryan Reynolds Movies

Like most actors who have had some bad career moves, Reynolds has endured his share of flops — like the “Green Lantern,” which generated just $219.9 million worldwide on a production budget of $200 million, according to Box Office Mojo. But he has also scored some major wins.

Take a look at the top six Ryan Reynolds movies, ranked by box office performance as reported by Koimoi.com:

“Deadpool 2” — $786 million

“Deadpool” — $783 million

“The Croods” — $587 million

Pokémon Detective Pikachu — $433 million.

“X-Men Origins: Wolverine” — $373 million

“The Proposal” — $317 million

Ryan Reynolds’ Family Life

On October 23, 1976, Reynolds became the fourth-born son of a food wholesaler and a retail saleswoman in British Columbia, Canada. He developed an interest in acting as a teenager. After a couple of bad years with fewer roles coming his way, he took a break in acting to enroll in Kwantlen Polytechnic University, where he briefly studied before moving to Los Angeles.

He had some high-profile romances. Reynolds married actress Scarlett Johansson in 2008, but the couple separated in 2010 and finalized their divorce one year later, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Also — you oughta know — he was engaged to singer Alanis Morrissette in 2004, but they never married and eventually split in 2007.

Reynolds fell in love with Blake Lively while they were starring together in “Green Lantern.” They have been together since 2011 and were married in September 2012 at the exclusive Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, S.C.

The couple are parents to three little girls: Daughter James was born in December 2014, followed by her sisters Inez (September 2016) and Betty (October 2019), according to IMDB.

As of May 2018, Reynolds was a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen, recently having been naturalized in the U.S., according to The New York Times.

Reynolds’ Charity Work

Reynolds has a reputation in Hollywood for being a nice guy, and he has plenty of charity work to back it up.

Reynolds visited Canadian fan Connor McGrath, who he met through the Make-A-Wish Foundation — an organization for which Reynolds had helped raise $25,000 — for three years before the 13-year-old succumbed to cancer in 2016. On one of his trips to see McGrath, Reynolds brought him a copy of the movie — allowing the young fan to be the first person to see it — and donated to the boy’s YouCaring campaign for an experimental cancer treatment and encouraged the rest of his fans to chip in.

The following year, he starred in an ad for Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children and FaceTimed a 5-year-old patient — Daniel Downing, a Marvel superfan with terminal brain cancer — from the “Deadpool 2” set.

After hurricanes ravaged many U.S. communities in September 2017, he took to Instagram to urge his followers to donate to help the victims.

During the pandemic, Reynolds and Lively donated $500,000 to Feeding America and $500,000 to Food Banks Canada. They also contributed $100,000 to each of four hard-hit New York hospitals.

