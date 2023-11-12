Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Debt

I Was Drowning In Debt: Here’s How I Turned My Finances Around

7 min Read
By Tina Nazerian
And they said working from home wouldn't work out.
Moyo Studio / Getty Images

Debt is a serious issue in the United States. According to a 2023 study by Northwestern Mutual, the “average American’s personal debt exclusive of mortgages is $21,800.” 

Owing that much money is daunting, but with dedication, it’s possible to pay it off. Three people who did just that shared their experiences with GOBankingRates. 

Leveraging The Snowball Method 

In early 2020, less than a year after Syd Richi and her husband got married, they decided to buckle down and tackle their debt — which hovered over $73,000, a combination of medical, credit card, auto and student loan debt. 

“We didn’t want to have this be a part of our life and our marriage long term,” Richi, a corporate communications writer and social media content creator who goes by that name online, told GOBankingRates. “There were a lot of things that we wanted to do and experience, and debt just got in the way.” 

Richi and her husband were working full-time and essentially humming along with monthly payments. 

“I don’t know if I ever considered myself financially off track until I thought about what being debt-free could mean for me,” Richi said. “I was in debt, but I was paying my bills every month.” 

Make Your Money Work for You

Richi explained that the “number one” step was becoming mindful about paying off the debt and understanding that it would require research and a plan for that to happen. 

“Otherwise, I would have just been paying those basic monthly payments and probably still being in debt today,” Richi said. 

From there, she said that they entered the “planning stage,” where they used a debt calculator to see their total debt and created a household budget. 

“We chose the snowball method of paying off debt,” Richi noted. 

Richi said the first year involved “staying on top of the budget” and “making sure as much money as possible” was being put toward smaller debts so they could pay them off and move on to the next debt. About a year after the two began their debt-free journey, Richi got a new job, which changed the equation. 

“That really helped a lot because it increased my income, and that was an important factor in the speed of paying off the debt,” she said. 

Make Your Money Work for You

She also explained that when examining their monthly budget, when the two saw opportunities to pay beyond their minimum payments, they did so.

In March 2022, the two officially became debt-free. 

“To me, it felt like the beginning of financial freedom,” Richi said. 

She said that if someone wants to get out of debt, they’ve “already taken” the “great first step,” which is putting themselves in the correct mindset. 

“Once your mindset is aligned with that desire, your actions will follow,” Richi said. “And so now, it’s about the discipline. Now, it’s about keeping track of your money. Now, it’s about seeing how much money can go toward paying off that debt.” 

Getting A Job In Residence Life 

Richi’s friend, Jasmine McCain, was also in debt for some time. 

After getting her undergraduate degree in December 2013, she said that she had about $35,000 in student loans that she paid toward “fairly consistently,” albeit she did defer “for a couple of different seasons of life” when she “wasn’t bringing in much money.” In July 2016, she said, she began a job at a nonprofit, and in December 2017, she began a master’s program. 

Make Your Money Work for You

By the time she graduated in December 2018, she found herself with more student loan debt. She said that her student loan debt from graduate school and her remaining balance from her undergraduate education was around $42,000. Flash forward to March 2019, and she left her nonprofit role to become a freelancer. She learned “very quickly” that she “needed to get another job.” 

“So, at this point, I had quite a bit of out-of-pocket expenses to pay off for my wisdom teeth and was living off savings,” McCain said. 

Then, she explained that her savings ran out — so in the summer of 2019, she started working full-time again, this time in fintech. That summer, soon after she started her job in fintech, she also found a part-time job in higher education, specifically in residence life at Nebraska Christian College. Thanks to that job in residence life, she was “making a very modest stipend but enough to live off of.” She decided that she wanted to use her fintech job to pay off her debt. 

Make Your Money Work for You

“So I calculated the numbers to kind of be able to do that,” McCain said. “And aggressively pay off that credit card debt that I had to get into to be able to pay off my wisdom teeth and just live for those couple of months where I wasn’t really working.”

In January 2020, she left her fintech job, thinking she had the security of her part-time role in residence life. Suddenly, in the spring of 2020, the school announced that it was permanently closed, and she had to look for new work and housing. That summer, she secured a new full-time role in residence life at a different institution.  

She explained that she was “living on another campus for free, making less money” than her previous fintech and residence life jobs. 

“So, at this point, I’m out of credit card debt,” McCain said. “I’m actively paying toward my student loan debt, even having lost my job; at that point I was on unemployment, and said, I can still do this.” 

Her goal was to pay off her roughly $44,000 in student loan debt between January 2020 and the end of 2021. Since she was working in residence life on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic, she ended up getting an average of 40 hours of overtime work a month, she explained. Rather than directly paying off her student loans, she decided to use a high-yield savings account and “put a monthly payment toward that.” 

Make Your Money Work for You

In September 2021, she got a new job and started living with her parents — and made her final payment on Christmas Eve that year. She wasn’t quite in the clear, though. She noted that around that time, she thought she would be eligible for $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for Pell Grant borrowers, but she had to repay it again. 

Today, however? McCain is debt-free. 

Putting Shopping Aside 

Renee Benes and her husband had student loans, a car payment and balances on an Amazon credit card and other credit card in 2016; combined, she said, they were about $20,000 in debt. 

Benes, who is a blogger and podcaster today, explained she was a freelance photographer and a part-time preschool teacher, and her husband was working full-time when they decided to be “intentional about getting rid” of their debt. 

The biggest step for Benes? A “huge mindset shift.” 

Make Your Money Work for You

She said that she’d heard about Dave Ramsey’s debt snowball method, and she and her husband “kind of started applying that.” But then she had a realization. 

“I realized I don’t know what I don’t know about money,” she said. “There’s got to be a reason that, you know, we’ve gotten this far into debt, and we always kind of lived paycheck to paycheck. So we made the decision to pay for financial help, which I think was huge.”  

Benes also changed her shopping habits and followed a grocery budget with her husband. 

“I just kind of went cold turkey on buying clothes, which was always probably my biggest struggle,” she said. “And we really stopped spending a lot. Before, it was, you know, we were really quick to go out to eat when we felt like it; I would buy whatever felt interesting. We just were really determined to not have that debt anymore.” 

She explained that it took them approximately one year of active payments to pay off the debt, adding that they did pause “for a few months” to give themselves “a break.” 

Her advice to other people who want to get out debt? 

“Just set a small, tangible goal,” she said.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

How Rich Is Taylor Swift?

Net Worth

How Rich Is Taylor Swift?

October 31, 2023

7 min Read

Read more

Trump Reportedly Has $425 Million in Cash, What Happens to It After an Indictment?

Politicians

Trump Reportedly Has $425 Million in Cash, What Happens to It After an Indictment?

October 31, 2023

7 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How Big Is Senator Lindsey Graham’s Social Security Check?

Politicians

Social Security: How Big Is Senator Lindsey Graham's Social Security Check?

November 09, 2023

7 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Should You Go Back to School or Pay Off Debt?

Net Worth

Dave Ramsey: Should You Go Back to School or Pay Off Debt?

October 23, 2023

7 min Read

Read more

How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?

Politicians

How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?

October 23, 2023

7 min Read

Read more

Donald Trump Is No Longer One of the 400 Richest Americans: 3 Reasons His Net Worth Has Dropped in 2023

Politicians

Donald Trump Is No Longer One of the 400 Richest Americans: 3 Reasons His Net Worth Has Dropped in 2023

October 23, 2023

7 min Read

Read more

How Long It Took Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and 13 Other Billionaires To Make Their First Million

Net Worth

How Long It Took Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and 13 Other Billionaires To Make Their First Million

October 20, 2023

7 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Asks How Politicians Making $100K Suddenly Become Multimillionaires

Politicians

Grant Cardone Asks How Politicians Making $100K Suddenly Become Multimillionaires

October 21, 2023

7 min Read

Read more

What Is House Speaker Hopeful Jim Jordan’s Net Worth?

Politicians

What Is House Speaker Hopeful Jim Jordan's Net Worth?

October 19, 2023

7 min Read

Read more

How Rich Are JK Rowling, James Patterson and the Other Top 10 Richest Authors?

Net Worth

How Rich Are JK Rowling, James Patterson and the Other Top 10 Richest Authors?

October 19, 2023

7 min Read

Read more

Debt Exceeds Income in All But One State — 10 States Where Inflation Is Having Biggest Negative Impact

Debt

Debt Exceeds Income in All But One State -- 10 States Where Inflation Is Having Biggest Negative Impact

October 18, 2023

7 min Read

Read more

How Rich Has Warren Buffett Been During Every Decade of His Life?

Net Worth

How Rich Has Warren Buffett Been During Every Decade of His Life?

October 17, 2023

7 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett Is Among the Smartest CEOs In America — How He Compares With Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Net Worth

Warren Buffett Is Among the Smartest CEOs In America -- How He Compares With Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

October 14, 2023

7 min Read

Read more

7 Genius Money Tips From Billionaire Bill Gates

Net Worth

7 Genius Money Tips From Billionaire Bill Gates

October 15, 2023

7 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Hillary Clinton’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Hillary Clinton's Social Security Check?

October 14, 2023

7 min Read

Read more

5 Debts You Must Pay Off Before Retirement

Net Worth

5 Debts You Must Pay Off Before Retirement

October 11, 2023

7 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!