Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / 401K

What Happens to Your 401(k) When You Die?

3 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
Serious Asian Senior Couple thinking about their Debts with laptop computer.
eggeeggjiew / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many of us actively save for retirement throughout our careers in hopes of being able to retire comfortably. Although, not everyone always considers what happens to their 401(k) balance once they pass away.

SmartAsset reported that if you pass away without naming a beneficiary for your 401(k) account, most retirement plan rules will likely require funds in the account to be considered part of your estate and have to go through probate. The law of each individual state governs the probate process and can vary significantly. Typically, this process adds additional cost and delays in settling your estate.

It’s always important to designate 401(k) beneficiaries in advance to avoid delays and further expenses associated with settling your estate.

What Is a 401(k)?

A 401(k) plan is a retirement savings plan offered by many American employers that has tax advantages for the saver. It’s a tax-advantaged account that allows you to save for your retirement. Two basic types of 401(k) plans are traditional and Roth.

With a traditional 401(k), employee contributions are pre-tax. These contributions reduce taxable income but the withdrawals later in life will be taxed according to whichever tax bracket you fall under at the time. With a Roth 401(k), employee contributions are made with after-tax income. Contributions are not tax deductible, but withdrawals are tax-free when you enter retirement age.

Many 401(k) plans are employer-sponsored and many employers offer a percentage match, which means that your employer will match your biweekly or monthly 401(k) contributions up to a certain percentage. It’s essentially free money. While many 401(k) plans are employer-sponsored, opening your own self-directed 401(k) to save for retirement if you don’t have access to an employer-sponsored plan is possible.

Are You Retirement Ready?

What Is a 401(k) Beneficiary?

A beneficiary is anyone you designate who will access and control the assets in your 401(k) plan after your death. Electing beneficiaries is allowed, encouraged, and sometimes required. A beneficiary can be any person, such as a child, spouse, significant other, a business or legal entity, an institution, or even a nonprofit charity. Typically, you’ll be asked to designate one or more beneficiaries on your account when you open it.

Reasons Why You Should Designate 401(k) Beneficiaries Before Death

There are several reasons why you should always designate 401(k) beneficiaries before your death:

Simple, Cost-Free Transfer of Assets: Naming beneficiaries ensures a quick, easy, and cost-free transfer of your assets. Ownership usually gets transferred automatically to your named beneficiaries upon your death.

Avoid the Probate Process: Naming beneficiaries helps prevent your estate from going through the probate process upon death. This process, which can sometimes take years and require significant costs, delays your assets from being received by your rightful heirs. Your assets can even be frozen during this period and your surviving family members won’t have access to them.

Ensure Your Assets Go To Who You Intend Them For: Not selecting beneficiaries often results in your 401(k) plan rules directing all your assets to a default beneficiary, such as your spouse and children. If there are specific, different individuals who want your assets to go to, naming those people as your beneficiaries in advance will ensure your assets fall into the right hands.

Are You Retirement Ready?

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About 401(k)

Comparing 401(k)

Related Content

Biden’s 4 Social Security Shakeups Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

Biden's 4 Social Security Shakeups Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

January 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Avoid Completely

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Avoid Completely

January 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Arizona’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Settling

Retirement

Arizona's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Settling

January 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Common Myths About IRAs

Retirement

5 Common Myths About IRAs

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 14 Best Cities To Retire in the United States

Retirement

Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 14 Best Cities To Retire in the United States

January 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Frugal Habits That Rarely Pay Off for Boomers in Retirement

Retirement

7 Frugal Habits That Rarely Pay Off for Boomers in Retirement

January 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Georgia for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Social Security

10 Best Places in Georgia for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

Social Security

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Worst Places in Iowa for a Couple To Live on Only Social Security Checks

Social Security

10 Worst Places in Iowa for a Couple To Live on Only Social Security Checks

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month

Retirement

The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Things You Should Avoid Buying Before Retirement

Retirement

10 Things You Should Avoid Buying Before Retirement

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: 10 Best Pieces of Money Advice for Retirement

Retirement

Suze Orman: 10 Best Pieces of Money Advice for Retirement

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Downsizing for Retirement? 7 Things Your Kids Don’t Want To Inherit

Retirement

Downsizing for Retirement? 7 Things Your Kids Don't Want To Inherit

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Money Guy Show: Should You Prioritize Retirement Savings or Student Loans?

Retirement

The Money Guy Show: Should You Prioritize Retirement Savings or Student Loans?

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead

Retirement

Why Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing -- And Where They're Going Instead

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

Social Security

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!