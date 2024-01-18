30 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire in U.S. With Just $500K in Savings
Retirement should be a time of relaxation, enjoyment, and making the most of life without the stress of financial burdens. For many, this dream seems attainable only with a hefty retirement fund, but there are numerous beautiful and affordable locations across the United States where retiring with $500K in savings can provide a comfortable and fulfilling lifestyle.
From coastal havens to cultural hubs, each of these 30 destinations offers its unique charm and amenities, making them perfect for retirees seeking to stretch their savings without compromising on quality of life.
1. Athens, Georgia
- Vibrant cultural scene
- Warm climate, average monthly cost: $1,952
- Rich in music festivals, art events, historical sites
2. Biloxi, Mississippi
- Sunny beaches, coastal lifestyle
- Average monthly cost: $1,729
- Combination of leisure and affordability
3. Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Picturesque setting along the Tennessee River
- Average monthly cost: $1,970
- Vibrant arts scene, affordable living costs
4. Corpus Christi, Texas
- Coastal experience, rich marine life
- Average monthly cost: $1,544
- Balance between coastal living and financial prudence
5. Tucson, Arizona
- Warm climate, scenic landscapes
- Average monthly cost: $2,030
- Rich history, diverse cultural events
6. Cannon Beach, Oregon
- Small population, scenic beauty
- Average monthly cost: $7,760
- Perfect for nature lovers
7. Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Historic charm, vibrant arts scene
- Average monthly cost: $5,300
- Blend of culture and affordability
8. Whitefish, Montana
- Outdoor paradise, small-town feel
- Average monthly cost: $7,042
- Ideal for active retirees
9. Marfa, Texas
- Quaint town, unique art scene
- Average monthly cost: $3,610
- For those seeking a peaceful retreat
10. Stowe, Vermont
- Small population, high livability
- Average monthly cost: $8,671
- Perfect for lovers of quiet and nature
11. Leavenworth, Washington
- Bavarian-themed town, cultural charm
- Average monthly cost: $6,214
- Ideal for a European vibe in the U.S.
12. San Antonio, Texas
- Rich history, vibrant community
- Average monthly cost: $3,407
- Affordable urban living
13. Portland, Maine
- Coastal beauty, lively culture
- Average monthly cost: $5,085
- Great for seafood lovers and culture enthusiasts
14. Seward, Arkansas
- Small town, rich in natural beauty
- Average monthly cost: $4,158
- Ideal for a serene lifestyle
15. Las Vegas, Nevada
- Entertainment hub, affordable living
- Average monthly cost: $4,529
- Perfect for those who enjoy an active social life
16. Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
- Historic charm, scenic beauty
- Average monthly cost: $4,379
- Great for history buffs
17. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
- Lakeside beauty, outdoor activities
- Average monthly cost: $5,160
- Ideal for nature and water sports enthusiasts
18. Portsmouth, New Hampshire
- Coastal charm, high livability
- Average monthly cost: $6,416
- Perfect for those seeking a blend of modernity and history
19. St. Augustine, Florida
- Historical significance, coastal living
- Average monthly cost: $4,697
- Ideal for history lovers
20. Naples, Florida
- Beaches and luxury
- Average monthly cost: $6,270
- For a luxurious yet affordable retirement
21. Mesquite, Nevada
- Sunny climate, outdoor activities
- Affordable housing, proximity to Las Vegas
- Ideal for retirees seeking sunshine and affordability
22. Springfield, Missouri
- Inexpensive living, outdoor recreation
- Average home price: $227,659
- Perfect for those seeking a community-oriented lifestyle
23. Austin, Texas
- Accessible healthcare, parks, and recreational programs
- Overall cost of living 5% lower than Phoenix
- Ideal for retirees seeking urban amenities in a warm climate
24. St. George, Utah
- Sunny days, warm temperatures
- Outdoor recreation and scenic downtown
- Perfect for retirees who love the outdoors
25. Port St. Lucie, Florida
- Affordable coastal living, amenities for retirees
- No state income tax, median home price: $392,423
- Ideal for those seeking a coastal lifestyle at an affordable cost
26. Traverse City, Michigan
- Four-season climate, Great Lakes scenery
- Craft breweries and farm-to-table culinary options
- Perfect for retirees who prefer a cooler climate
27. Savannah, Georgia
- Historic charm with a coastal lifestyle
- Average monthly cost: Approximately $2,000 per person
- Savannah offers retirees a unique blend of history and coastal living. The city’s cobblestone streets, lined with Spanish moss-covered trees and period buildings, provide a picturesque setting.
28. Roanoke, Virginia
- Scenic beauty in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains
- Average monthly cost: Approximately $1,900 per person
- Roanoke, nestled in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Known for its outdoor recreation, the city is a haven for hiking, biking, and fishing enthusiasts. The cost of living in Roanoke is comfortably manageable on a $500K savings, allowing retirees to enjoy a quality lifestyle without financial strain.
29. Asheville, North Carolina
- Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains
- Average monthly cost: Approximately $2,050 per person
- Asheville is a haven for retirees who appreciate the arts, outdoor adventures, and a vibrant community. With a cost of living that allows $500K in savings to stretch further, Asheville offers a blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.
30. Eureka Springs, Arkansas
- Charming Victorian town nestled in the Ozark Mountains
- Average monthly cost: Approximately $1,950 per person
- Eureka Springs stands out as a unique retirement destination with its picturesque streets, historic Victorian homes, and a thriving arts community.
Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.
