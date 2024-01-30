5 International Cities To Consider for Retirement in 2024

Marc Najera / Unsplash

Retirement is a time for relaxation, exploration, and perhaps a change of scenery. While many look toward traditional destinations, there’s a growing trend in considering less conventional locales that offer unique experiences, affordability, and high quality of life.

In 2024, several international cities are emerging as attractive retirement options. Here, we explore five such cities, each offering its unique blend of culture, reasonable cost of living, and comfort.

1. Porto, Portugal: A Blend of Tradition and Modern Comfort

Nestled along the Douro River, Porto, Portugal, is gaining popularity among retirees for its rich cultural heritage and modern amenities. Famous for its port wine, stunning architecture, and the warm hospitality of its people, Porto offers a relaxed lifestyle.

The cost of living here is lower compared to other Western European cities, making it an affordable choice. A couple can live comfortably for about $2,100 a month.

Healthcare in Portugal is also highly rated, ensuring retirees have access to excellent medical services. The blend of historical charm with contemporary conveniences makes Porto an ideal destination for those looking to enjoy their golden years in a culturally rich setting.

2. Penang, Malaysia: A Tropical Paradise with Modern Infrastructures

Penang, a state on the northwest coast of Peninsular Malaysia, is known for its beautiful beaches, lush greenery, and vibrant street food culture. It’s a haven for retirees who desire a tropical climate and a culturally diverse environment.

The state’s capital, George Town, is known for its well-preserved colonial architecture and street art. Penang’s healthcare system is top-notch, with modern facilities. The low cost of living, coupled with Malaysia’s retiree-friendly visa program, makes Penang an appealing choice for retirees seeking a blend of the exotic and the familiar. A couple can live comfortably in Penang with a budget of around $1,500 to $2,500 per month.

3. Ljubljana, Slovenia: A Hidden Gem in the Heart of Europe

Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, is a small but vibrant city known for its green spaces, safety, and excellent quality of life. This city is ideal for retirees who appreciate nature, with its numerous parks and the Ljubljanica River winding through its center.

The city’s compact size makes it easy to navigate, and its location in the heart of Europe is perfect for those who wish to travel and explore surrounding countries. Ljubljana’s emphasis on environmental sustainability and its commitment to maintaining a clean and green urban space is an added attraction. A couple can live comfortably in Ljubljana with a monthly budget of around $2,000 to $3,000.

4. Chiang Mai, Thailand: A Cultural Hub with a Laid-back Lifestyle

Chiang Mai, located in northern Thailand, offers a serene environment that’s perfect for retirees. Known for its majestic temples, rich history, and vibrant culture, it provides a peaceful yet stimulating environment. The city has a strong expat community, providing a sense of familiarity and ease in settling in.

Healthcare in Thailand is known for its quality and affordability, and Chiang Mai is home to some of the best medical facilities in the country. The cost of living in Chiang Mai is remarkably low, allowing retirees to enjoy a high standard of living at a fraction of the cost compared to Western countries. A couple can live comfortably in Chiang Mai with a monthly budget of around $1,500 to $2,000.

5. Medellín, Colombia: The City of Eternal Spring

Medellín is known as the City of Eternal Spring for its pleasant climate year-round. This Colombian city offers a unique mix of urban life and natural beauty. The cost of living is low, and the healthcare system is excellent, with many hospitals ranked among the best in Latin America. A couple can live comfortably in Medellín with a monthly budget of around $1,500 to $2,500.

Medellín is culturally rich and known for its festivals, museums, and vibrant arts scene. The city’s investment in public transportation and urban renewal projects has made it more accessible and attractive to retirees seeking an urban lifestyle amidst lush greenery.

Bottom Line

Retiring abroad can be an exciting and enriching experience, especially when exploring less traditional destinations. Each of these five cities offers a unique set of benefits, from affordable living and quality healthcare to rich cultural experiences and beautiful natural surroundings. As 2024 unfolds, these up-and-coming international cities are poised to become some of the most sought-after retirement destinations for those seeking a new adventure in their later years.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

