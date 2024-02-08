Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Biden’s New Retirement Proposal: Could It Save You Thousands?

3 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
United States President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Black History Month Reception., Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 06 Feb 2024
©Shutterstock.com

Roughly 35% of Americans consult with a financial advisor, according to data cited by Financial Strategists. However, some unscrupulous financial advisers are chipping away at people’s retirement savings.

“Most financial advisers give their clients good advice at a fair price and are honest with them,” said President Joe Biden at a White House event. “But that’s not always the case. Some advisers and brokers steer their clients towards certain investments, not because of the best interests of the client, [but] because it means the best payoff for the broker,” reported CNN Business.

The Biden administration recently announced a new measure that targets financial advisers who are charging junk fees and purposely misleading clients to line their pockets.

Biden Cracks Down On Financial Adviser Junk Fees

As a part of the Bidenomics agenda, the Department of Labor has proposed a new rule to close loopholes and require that financial advisers provide retirement advice in the best interest of the saver rather than chasing the highest payday, according to the official White House press release.

The idea behind this rule is that it would promote competition among financial advisers, reduce junk fees in common retirement products, and most importantly, protect American’s hard-earned retirement savings.

Specifics Of The New Financial Advisor Rule

Here’s what the new rule intends to cover:

  • Advice to plan sponsors about which investments to make available as options in 401(k)s and other employer-sponsored plans: Currently, there is no requirement that the investment products made available to employees through employer-sponsored 401(k) plans be the best investment products for the employee. This rule would change that. Since most Americans save for retirement through their employers, having access to the lowest-cost and highest-yielding investment products is crucial.
  • Cover advice to roll assets out of an employer-sponsored plan like a 401(k): Currently, the advice provided to Americans in regards to how to roll out assets from an employer-sponsored 401(k) plan to a traditional individual retirement plan (IRA) is not required to be in the best interest of the saver. This rule would change that and ensure that Americans aren’t losing money or investment potential in the process.
  • Close loopholes so that recommendations to purchase any investment product must be in the savers’ best interest: Under current law, advice provided to Americans regarding investment products like mutual funds is regulated by federal law. However, advice for products like fixed index annuities is governed by state laws with inadequate oversight. Financial advisors may push products like fixed index annuities for their personal gain, but this change will regulate advice for all retirement investment products.
Are You Retirement Ready?

The creation of this new rule is a part of the Biden administration’s broader effort to reduce or eliminate junk fees to put more money back in the pockets of Americans.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Retirement Planning

Learn More About Early Retirement Planning

Related Content

7 Things You Must Buy at Costco While on a Retirement Budget

Retirement

7 Things You Must Buy at Costco While on a Retirement Budget

February 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Many People Are Actually Never Able To Retire? Here’s What Experts Say

Retirement

How Many People Are Actually Never Able To Retire? Here's What Experts Say

February 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Key Signs You Should Sell Your Home When You Retire

Retirement

5 Key Signs You Should Sell Your Home When You Retire

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Maximizing Social Security Benefits: Tips for an Optimal Retirement Strategy

Social Security

Maximizing Social Security Benefits: Tips for an Optimal Retirement Strategy

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Bank Teller: 7 Best Banking Tips If You Will Be On Social Security in 2024

Social Security

I'm a Bank Teller: 7 Best Banking Tips If You Will Be On Social Security in 2024

February 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Worst Places To Spend Your Golden Years and Where To Retire Instead

Retirement

Worst Places To Spend Your Golden Years and Where To Retire Instead

February 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper

Retirement

10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper

February 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 9 Things Most Retirees Don’t Know About Their Benefits

Social Security

Social Security: 9 Things Most Retirees Don't Know About Their Benefits

February 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: I Lost $400K in a Roth IRA

Retirement

Retirement Savings: I Lost $400K in a Roth IRA

February 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Biggest Retirement Expenses: Here’s How To Cut Costs

Retirement

8 Biggest Retirement Expenses: Here's How To Cut Costs

February 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 States That Would Be Hurt the Most by Social Security Cuts

Social Security

10 States That Would Be Hurt the Most by Social Security Cuts

February 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Not Sure How You’ll Retire in 10 Years? I’m a Financial Planner: Here’s My Advice

Retirement

Not Sure How You'll Retire in 10 Years? I'm a Financial Planner: Here's My Advice

February 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Much It Costs To Retire in the 20 Happiest Cities in the World

Retirement

How Much It Costs To Retire in the 20 Happiest Cities in the World

February 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Florida Neighborhoods Where You Can Have a Luxurious Retirement

Retirement

6 Florida Neighborhoods Where You Can Have a Luxurious Retirement

February 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Overpayments: 4 Ways To Protect Your Money in Case a Refund Is Requested

Social Security

Social Security Overpayments: 4 Ways To Protect Your Money in Case a Refund Is Requested

February 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Two-Thirds of Retirees Say US in ‘Retirement Crisis’ — Do Facts Support the Claim?

Retirement

Two-Thirds of Retirees Say US in 'Retirement Crisis' -- Do Facts Support the Claim?

February 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!