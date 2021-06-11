The 5 Most Important Changes to Your Retirement in Congress’s New ‘Secure 2.0’ Bills

Get ready for more changes to the U.S. retirement system. Congress is again aiming for the U.S. retirement system less than two years after signing the Secure Act into law. The House and Senate each have a bipartisan bill in the early stages of the legislative process, according to CNBC, and want to build upon the Secure Act to expand retirement security and encourage Americans to save.

See: Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

Find: AARP’s CEO Says It’s Time to Rethink Retirement

The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, also known as Secure 2.0, has bipartisan support, and there will likely be action sooner rather than later, Timothy Lynch, senior director at the law firm of Morgan Lewis told CNBC. However, he noted that the bills would need to be worked out, especially when it comes to offsetting revenue losses, reports CNBC.

If this legislation becomes law, here is how retirement savers may be impacted.