Retirement / Planning

This East Coast Town Was Voted the ‘Happiest Place to Retire in 2024’ (and It’s Not in Florida)

3 min Read
By Stephanie Mickelson
Four summer cottages and the Sandy Neck Lighthouse with the waters of Barnstable Harbor at the front door and windblown and wild sand dunes to the rear create an ideal secluded summer vacation location on Massachusetts's Cape Cod.
KenWiedemann / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For many people, a happy retirement is the light at the end of the tunnel during their working life. Ideally, retirement is a time filled with financial stability, adventure, community, and, well, happiness. If you’re wondering what town to set your sights on to have the happiest retirement, Barnstable, Massachusetts, might not be on your radar —  but it should be. 

SoFi’s recent report, the Happiest Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2024 took many factors into account, including cost of living, community and healthcare access, along with researching sources like the Sharecar Community Well-Being Index, Walk Score, and County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, to determine the top 20 happiest places to retire in the U.S. with Barnstable topping the list. Here’s why:

Community Involvement

Barnstable offers a wealth of opportunities for community involvement. A quick search of a few of Barnstable’s seven libraries reveals community activities like yoga, a creative writing group, a winter reading challenge dubbed Bookopoly, book clubs and more. 

The Barnstable Adult Community Center is a hub of activity for retirees looking to take an art class, attend travel talks, participate in cooking classes and other workshops, exercise, or just play games and do crafts. There are also ample volunteer opportunities for active retirees who want to help out within their community.

Access to Nature

Barnstable looks like a quintessential New England town with Cape Cod homes lining the shores of the bay and overlooking the water. Because the town is located on Cape Cod Bay, its residents are afforded easy access to beautiful beaches and parks.

Are You Retirement Ready?

The town sees an average of 201 sunny days per year (the U.S. average is 205) and relatively mild temperatures with the summer months averaging around 79 degrees and the winter months dipping down to 22 for a low, making outdoor activities feasible for much of the year. 

Lots to Do

With seven villages in one town, Barnstable boasts multiple museums, arts centers, galleries, lighthouses, walking tours, and more. For active retirees, there’s always something new to see and more fun to be had.  

Financial Stability

While the cost of living in Barnstable is higher than some other cities on the list, the median household income is just over $94,000. So, while the cost of living is higher than other cities, the residents may be more likely to afford it.

