Retirement / Planning

7 Financial Myths About Retiring in Canada

4 min Read
By Greg Garrison, AI Editor
View of downtown Victoria in the evening, Canada.
benedek / iStock.com

For Americans eyeing a retirement north of the border, there’s a mix of fact and fiction surrounding what it’s like to retire in Canada.

Here are some common myths that Americans might believe about retiring in the land of maple syrup and moose, along with the financial realities to be aware of.

Myth: It’s Easy for Americans To Retire in Canada

Moving to Canada isn’t as simple as packing your bags and heading north. Canada doesn’t offer a retirement visa, so Americans must navigate complex immigration paths like the Express Entry system, which favors younger, economically active individuals. Family sponsorship is an alternative but requires having relatives in Canada willing to sponsor.

However, visitors are allowed to stay in Canada for up to six months a year, and some retirees choose to split their retirement between Canada and another country if they aren’t able to obtain permanent residency.

Myth: Canadian Taxes Are Exorbitantly High for Retirees

Many Americans believe that Canadian taxes are prohibitively high, especially in retirement. While it’s true that income taxes can be higher in Canada compared to some U.S. states, the overall tax burden depends on various factors, including income sources and deductions. In fact, Canada offers several tax advantages for retirees, such as age credits and the possibility to split pension income with a spouse, potentially lowering the tax bill.

Myth: Healthcare Is Completely Free and Superior in Canada

While Canada is known for its universal healthcare system, it’s not entirely free, nor always superior to U.S. healthcare. Prescription drugs, dental care, and vision care often require private insurance or out-of-pocket payment. Additionally, healthcare quality and wait times can vary by province and territory.

Myth: The Cost of Living in Canada Is Much Lower

Some Americans envision Canada as a more affordable place to live, with lower living costs across the board. However, this isn’t universally true. Major cities like Toronto and Vancouver can be as expensive, if not more, than U.S. cities. Plus, factors like a weaker U.S. dollar can impact the cost of living for American retirees in Canada.

Myth: American Retirement Savings Are Worth More in Canada

There’s a misconception that U.S. dollars will always go further in Canada due to currency exchange rates. While the U.S. dollar often has a favorable exchange rate, currency fluctuations can impact the value of American savings. Additionally, Americans must consider the tax implications of transferring large amounts of money internationally.

6. Myth: Social Security Benefits Are Lost If You Retire in Canada

U.S. citizens can receive their Social Security benefits in Canada. However, the management and tax treatment of these benefits can be complex. There are agreements between the U.S. and Canada to prevent double-taxation, but it’s crucial to understand the tax obligations in both countries.

7. Myth: All of Canada Is Cold and Snowy, Ideal for a ‘White’ Retirement

While Canada is known for its cold winters, the climate varies significantly across the country. Regions like British Columbia have milder climates, much like the Pacific Northwest in the U.S. Weather shouldn’t be the sole factor in deciding whether to retire in Canada, as there are diverse climates and lifestyles to suit various preferences.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

