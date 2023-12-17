How Your Retirement Budget Impacts Your Retirement Taxes

perinjo / Getty Images

As you approach retirement, understanding the relationship between your retirement budget and the taxes you owe is crucial. It’s a common misconception that retirement automatically places you in a lower tax bracket. While your income may change, the way it’s taxed can significantly impact your retirement budget. Here’s a closer look at how your retirement budget can influence your retirement taxes and strategies to manage this interplay effectively.

Understanding Retirement Income Sources and Their Tax Implications

1. Social Security Benefits: Social Security benefits can be taxable, depending on your overall income. If Social Security is your only source of income, your benefits might not be taxable. However, if you have other income sources, such as withdrawals from a retirement account or part-time work, up to 85% of your Social Security benefits could be subject to tax. According to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), “Check the base income amounts in IRS Publication 915, Social Security and Equivalent Railroad Retirement Benefits. Generally, the higher that total income amount, the greater the taxable part of your benefits. This can range from 50 to 85 percent depending on your income. There is no tax break at all if you’re married and file separate returns.”

2. Withdrawals from Tax-Deferred Accounts: Money withdrawn from tax-deferred retirement accounts like traditional IRAs or 401(k)s is taxed as ordinary income. The amount you withdraw each year can push you into a higher tax bracket, increasing your tax liability.

3. Pension Income: Most pensions are fully taxable if you didn’t contribute after-tax dollars to the plan. Like withdrawals from tax-deferred accounts, pension income adds to your taxable income.

4. Investments in Taxable Accounts: Long-term capital gains and qualified dividends from taxable investment accounts have favorable tax rates. However, high-income retirees might pay a higher capital gains rate, and large gains can impact the taxation of Social Security benefits.

Balancing Your Retirement Budget with Tax Efficiency

1. Consider Roth Conversions: Converting part of a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA can offer tax-free growth and withdrawals. Strategic conversions in years when your income is lower can reduce future tax liabilities.

2. Smart Withdrawal Strategies: Plan your withdrawals to minimize tax impact. For instance, consider withdrawing from taxable accounts first to take advantage of lower capital gains rates, followed by tax-deferred and then Roth accounts.

3. Manage Your Income: Keep an eye on the income thresholds that trigger higher tax rates or the taxation of Social Security benefits. Sometimes, just a small amount of additional income can result in a disproportionately higher tax bill.

4. State Taxes Matter: Consider the tax environment of your state. Some states don’t tax Social Security or offer significant deductions on retirement income, which can influence your net income and budget.

5. Plan for Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs): RMDs from traditional retirement accounts start at age 72. These mandatory withdrawals can increase your taxable income, so plan for these in your budget.

The Role of Professional Advice

Navigating the complexities of retirement taxes can be challenging. Professional financial advisors or tax specialists can provide personalized strategies to align your retirement budget with tax-efficient practices. They can help plan for RMDs, advise on Roth conversions, and optimize your withdrawal strategies.

Your retirement budget plays a significant role in determining your tax liabilities during retirement. By understanding the tax implications of various income sources and employing strategies to manage these effectively, you can maintain a balance between enjoying your retirement and minimizing your tax burden. Remember, proactive planning is key to a financially secure and tax-efficient retirement.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

