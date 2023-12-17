Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

How Your Retirement Budget Impacts Your Retirement Taxes

4 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Senior couple, wife and husband shopping online.
perinjo / Getty Images

As you approach retirement, understanding the relationship between your retirement budget and the taxes you owe is crucial. It’s a common misconception that retirement automatically places you in a lower tax bracket. While your income may change, the way it’s taxed can significantly impact your retirement budget. Here’s a closer look at how your retirement budget can influence your retirement taxes and strategies to manage this interplay effectively.

Understanding Retirement Income Sources and Their Tax Implications

1. Social Security Benefits: Social Security benefits can be taxable, depending on your overall income. If Social Security is your only source of income, your benefits might not be taxable. However, if you have other income sources, such as withdrawals from a retirement account or part-time work, up to 85% of your Social Security benefits could be subject to tax. According to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), “Check the base income amounts in IRS Publication 915, Social Security and Equivalent Railroad Retirement Benefits. Generally, the higher that total income amount, the greater the taxable part of your benefits. This can range from 50 to 85 percent depending on your income. There is no tax break at all if you’re married and file separate returns.”

2. Withdrawals from Tax-Deferred Accounts: Money withdrawn from tax-deferred retirement accounts like traditional IRAs or 401(k)s is taxed as ordinary income. The amount you withdraw each year can push you into a higher tax bracket, increasing your tax liability.

3. Pension Income: Most pensions are fully taxable if you didn’t contribute after-tax dollars to the plan. Like withdrawals from tax-deferred accounts, pension income adds to your taxable income.

4. Investments in Taxable Accounts: Long-term capital gains and qualified dividends from taxable investment accounts have favorable tax rates. However, high-income retirees might pay a higher capital gains rate, and large gains can impact the taxation of Social Security benefits.

Balancing Your Retirement Budget with Tax Efficiency

1. Consider Roth Conversions: Converting part of a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA can offer tax-free growth and withdrawals. Strategic conversions in years when your income is lower can reduce future tax liabilities.

Are You Retirement Ready?

2. Smart Withdrawal Strategies: Plan your withdrawals to minimize tax impact. For instance, consider withdrawing from taxable accounts first to take advantage of lower capital gains rates, followed by tax-deferred and then Roth accounts.

3. Manage Your Income: Keep an eye on the income thresholds that trigger higher tax rates or the taxation of Social Security benefits. Sometimes, just a small amount of additional income can result in a disproportionately higher tax bill.

4. State Taxes Matter: Consider the tax environment of your state. Some states don’t tax Social Security or offer significant deductions on retirement income, which can influence your net income and budget.

5. Plan for Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs): RMDs from traditional retirement accounts start at age 72. These mandatory withdrawals can increase your taxable income, so plan for these in your budget.

The Role of Professional Advice

Navigating the complexities of retirement taxes can be challenging. Professional financial advisors or tax specialists can provide personalized strategies to align your retirement budget with tax-efficient practices. They can help plan for RMDs, advise on Roth conversions, and optimize your withdrawal strategies.

Your retirement budget plays a significant role in determining your tax liabilities during retirement. By understanding the tax implications of various income sources and employing strategies to manage these effectively, you can maintain a balance between enjoying your retirement and minimizing your tax burden. Remember, proactive planning is key to a financially secure and tax-efficient retirement.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Are You Retirement Ready?

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

December 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How To Draw Up a Retirement Budget in 6 Key Steps

Retirement

How To Draw Up a Retirement Budget in 6 Key Steps

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Key Steps To Retire a Millionaire

Retirement

8 Key Steps To Retire a Millionaire

December 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Why You Will Get Two Social Security Checks in December

Social Security

Why You Will Get Two Social Security Checks in December

December 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead

Retirement

Why Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing -- And Where They're Going Instead

December 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says Take Social Security at Age 62, But Only If You Do This With Each Check

Social Security

Dave Ramsey Says Take Social Security at Age 62, But Only If You Do This With Each Check

December 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Experts: This Is the First Thing You Should Do With Your Social Security Check

Social Security

Experts: This Is the First Thing You Should Do With Your Social Security Check

December 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Common Gaps in Your Retirement Plan That Can Cost You — and How To Fill Them

Retirement

4 Common Gaps in Your Retirement Plan That Can Cost You -- and How To Fill Them

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

15 Most Affordable Places To Retire Abroad

Retirement

15 Most Affordable Places To Retire Abroad

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 6 Biggest Retirement Myths You Shouldn’t Believe

Retirement

Dave Ramsey: 6 Biggest Retirement Myths You Shouldn't Believe

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s Why the Fate of Social Security Is Important Even for the Wealthy

Social Security

Here's Why the Fate of Social Security Is Important Even for the Wealthy

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Reasons Annuities Should Be Part of Your Retirement Plan in 2024

Retirement

6 Reasons Annuities Should Be Part of Your Retirement Plan in 2024

December 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 4 Lifelines for Boomers Struggling in Retirement

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 4 Lifelines for Boomers Struggling in Retirement

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Florida Retirees are Fleeing: 7 Items That Are Simply Too Expensive in the Sunshine State

Retirement

Florida Retirees are Fleeing: 7 Items That Are Simply Too Expensive in the Sunshine State

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Can’t Afford a 10% Contribution to Your 401(k)? 3 Ways Experts Say You Can Get There

Retirement

Can't Afford a 10% Contribution to Your 401(k)? 3 Ways Experts Say You Can Get There

December 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Ramit Sethi: Should You Save for Retirement or Pay Off Student Loans?

Retirement

Ramit Sethi: Should You Save for Retirement or Pay Off Student Loans?

December 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!