Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Jaspreet Singh: Why the Retirement Crisis Has Gotten Worse

3 min Read
By Jake Safane
Jaspreet Singh
Jaspreet Singh / Jaspreet Singh

Many Americans struggle to save and grow their retirement savings enough to retire comfortably. And inflation is making the retirement crisis even worse, as attorney and financial influencer Jaspreet Singh explains in a recent YouTube video.



Social Security beneficiaries will soon receive a 3.2% increase to their benefits, due to the annual cost of living adjustment (COLA). The COLA will kick in on December 29, 2023, for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries, and those who receive Social Security benefits will see the increase starting in January 2024.This cost of living increase is calculated “based on the percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) from the third quarter of the last year a COLA was determined to the third quarter of the current year,” explains the Social Security Administration.

Yet the problem, notes Singh, is that this COLA isn’t necessarily enough to keep up with rising costs, because COLA is a lagging indicator. If inflation keeps rising, Social Security beneficiaries could fall further behind. He points out that the September 2023 Consumer Price Index report showed a 3.7% annual increase, which outpaces the COLA increase.“In plain English, what that means is that next year, Social Security beneficiaries will be getting more dollars, but those more dollars will be able to buy less stuff than what they could buy this year and the year before,” says Singh.

Plus, within those inflation numbers, some categories rose significantly faster. For example, motor vehicle repair rose by 14.9% and nonprescription drugs rose by 8.4%, as Singh highlights.This issue should be a wake-up call to future Social Security recipients that you can’t rely solely on Social Security to fund your retirement, says Singh. And current Social Security recipients may need another source of income if they want to be able to afford as much as they could in the past, he adds.Working in retirement might seem counterintuitive, but many people find that they’re able to find enjoyable part-time work or side hustles in their golden years. Doing so can be a good way to stay active, mentally engaged and social.A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 21% of Americans 65+ took on a side gig over the past year, with about half doing so for extra spending money and half to spend on bills. Among those 65+ with side gigs, 9% made over $1,000 per month, which was a higher percentage than any other age group.

Are You Retirement Ready?

So, this could indicate that seniors can leverage their work experience to bring in more side income. Whether that’s consulting work, monetizing your hobbies such as by selling crafts, pet sitting, etc., you may find that you have more opportunities than you assumed to bring in more income, even if the cost of living keeps rising.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

50 Cheapest Places to Retire Across America

Retirement

50 Cheapest Places to Retire Across America

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Have Regrets About Retiring Early: 4 Expenses I Should Have Prepared For

Retirement

I Have Regrets About Retiring Early: 4 Expenses I Should Have Prepared For

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Safest Places To Retire in the US for Less Than $2,000 a Month

Retirement

Safest Places To Retire in the US for Less Than $2,000 a Month

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Retiree Living in Poverty?

Social Security

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Retiree Living in Poverty?

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

Social Security

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Surprising Insights Into a $5 Million Retirement — And How You Can Get There, Too

Retirement

6 Surprising Insights Into a $5 Million Retirement -- And How You Can Get There, Too

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Money Should You Have in the Stock Market if You’re 75?

Retirement

How Much Money Should You Have in the Stock Market if You're 75?

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 7 Steps for Withdrawing Money From Your Retirement Account Once You’ve Retired

Retirement

Dave Ramsey: 7 Steps for Withdrawing Money From Your Retirement Account Once You've Retired

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: 6 Reasons Your Spending May Not Shrink in Retirement

Retirement

Retirement Savings: 6 Reasons Your Spending May Not Shrink in Retirement

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

Social Security

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: With Cuts and No Cuts, Here’s What Your Benefit Should Be in 10 Years

Social Security

Social Security: With Cuts and No Cuts, Here's What Your Benefit Should Be in 10 Years

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Saved Too Much for Retirement: What I Wish I’d Done Instead

Retirement

I Saved Too Much for Retirement: What I Wish I'd Done Instead

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Cities To Retire on $10,000 a Month

Retirement

10 Best Cities To Retire on $10,000 a Month

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things You’ll Regret Doing If You’re Planning On Retiring in the Next 5 Years

Retirement

5 Things You'll Regret Doing If You're Planning On Retiring in the Next 5 Years

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: Here Are Tips on How To Deal With the Financial and Emotional Impact of Aging Parents

Retirement

I'm a Financial Advisor: Here Are Tips on How To Deal With the Financial and Emotional Impact of Aging Parents

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Cash Back at Walmart

Let this free tool pay you up to 15% cash back when you shop online.

Start Earning

A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home.
A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Take Surveys. Get Paid.

$55k+ paid daily to members who share their opinion on Survey Junkie. 1) Join Free 2) Take Surveys 3) Earn Cash & Gift Cards

Earn Now

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!