Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Nearly Quarter of Americans Don’t Know How Much They’ve Saved for Retirement — Why It Matters

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Shot of a young couple looking anxious while doing their budget at home.
PeopleImages / Getty Images

The lack of adequate retirement savings in the United States has been well documented. A survey conducted by GOBankingRates last year found that more than half of respondents have $10,000 or less saved up. Equally worrisome is the fact that almost one-quarter of Americans don’t even know how much they have saved for retirement, according to new research from the TIAA Institute.

In its “State of Financial Preparedness in a Diverse America” report, released last month, the TIAA Institute found that two-thirds of Americans have at least some money invested in retirement accounts. However, close to one in four don’t know how much they’ve saved — including 24% of current retirees and 22% of those planning to retire. The research was based on a 2023 poll of 1,684 adults.

Not knowing how much you have saved for retirement means you also don’t have a clear plan in place on how to pay bills or fund your lifestyle once you have left the working world.

Hiring a financial advisor could have a major positive impact on retirement planning, according to the TIAA Institute. However, its research found that only 21% of those not retired and 48% of those currently retired consult with a financial professional.

The report also found big differences in retirement savings based on race and ethnicity. More than seven in 10 whites (76%) and Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders (71%) have retirement accounts, but only about half of Black (49%) and Hispanic (52%) Americans have one. A significant number of Hispanic (37%) and Black (28%) Americans who have not yet retired are also unsure of how much they’ve saved.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Here are some other highlights from the TIAA Institute report:

  • Fewer than half of respondents ages 22 to 34 expect to leverage either Social Security or pensions in retirement (47% and 15%, respectively).
  • Americans are far more likely to have no assets (15% of respondents) or less than $50,000 (29%) than they are to have $500,000 or more (19%). About one in four Black (26%), Native American (26%) and Hispanic (25%) Americans have no liquid investable assets.
  • About one-third (34%) of current retirees and one in four (26%) non-retirees who are planning to retire understand how much of their medical expenses Medicare will cover in retirement. Many are simply unsure, including 29% of current retirees and 41% of those planning to retire.
  • Fewer than half (47%) of those not yet retired are “very” or “somewhat” confident they’ll retire when planned.
  • More than one-quarter (26%) of Black Americans expect they’ll need some kind of paid employment for income during their retirement — at least 10 percentage points higher than any other race or ethnicity.

“We’ve long talked about retiring inequality, but this new data does more to identify gaps, challenges and opportunities,” Surya Kolluri, head of the TIAA Institute, said in a Jan. 25 press release. “If most people are planning for retirement but can’t follow their plans, that’s a call to action for employers, policymakers, financial advisors, retirement services providers and others. We need to better identify the steps we must take to give people the resources they need.”

More From GOBankingRates

Are You Retirement Ready?

Learn More About Retirement Planning

Learn More About Early Retirement Planning

Related Content

Transitioning Into Retirement: A 2024 Financial Checklist for Boomers

Retirement

Transitioning Into Retirement: A 2024 Financial Checklist for Boomers

February 02, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Experts: This Is the First Thing You Should Do With Your Social Security Check

Social Security

Experts: This Is the First Thing You Should Do With Your Social Security Check

February 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Could Cutting 401(k) Tax Exemption Fund Program’s Shortfall? Here’s the Proposal

Social Security

Social Security: Could Cutting 401(k) Tax Exemption Fund Program's Shortfall? Here's the Proposal

February 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Retirement

How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

February 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

Social Security

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

February 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Expenses That Will Drain Your Retirement Savings the Fastest

Retirement

7 Expenses That Will Drain Your Retirement Savings the Fastest

February 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

Retirement

How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

February 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Retirement Expert: These 7 States Are Better for Retirement Than Florida

Retirement

I'm a Retirement Expert: These 7 States Are Better for Retirement Than Florida

February 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Worst Places in Illinois for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 Worst Places in Illinois for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

February 02, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Single in Retirement? 20 Ways To Live a Richer Life on Your Own

Retirement

Single in Retirement? 20 Ways To Live a Richer Life on Your Own

February 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: 5 Social Security Facts Every Soon-To-Be Retiree Must Know

Social Security

Suze Orman: 5 Social Security Facts Every Soon-To-Be Retiree Must Know

February 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: Should You Continue To Work as a Retiree?

Retirement

Retirement Savings: Should You Continue To Work as a Retiree?

February 02, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead

Retirement

Why Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing -- And Where They're Going Instead

February 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Here Are All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security Benefits

Social Security

Here Are All the States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

February 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

Social Security

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

February 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Want To Retire a Millionaire? Do This Every Week When You Turn 30

Retirement

Want To Retire a Millionaire? Do This Every Week When You Turn 30

February 02, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!