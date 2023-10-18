Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Finance

Social Security 2024 COLA vs. Medicare — Do Gains Offset Cost Increases?

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
close up shot of medicare card.
Kameleon007 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Anyone who pays close attention to Social Security retirement benefits knows that the annual Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) tells only part of the story about how benefits are impacted by inflation. The other part has to do with changes in Medicare costs, which often eat into COLA increases and give seniors less spending power.

Every year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) adjusts Medicare Part B premiums, deductibles and coinsurance rates according to provisions in the Social Security Act, the agency said on its website. Sometimes those premiums go down and sometimes they go up — and in 2024, they are going up.

Last week, the CMS announced that the standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees will be $174.70 in 2024, an increase of $9.80, or 6%, from 2023. The annual deductible for all Medicare Part B beneficiaries will rise to $240 in 2024 from $226 in 2023.

The increase in standard Part B premiums for 2024 follows a $5.20-per-month decline in 2023, USA Today reported. The main reason for this year’s decline was lower-than-expended spending on the Aduhelm Alzheimer’s drug and other healthcare costs. But projected increases in healthcare spending will push the 2024 Part B premium higher.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The Medicare changes were announced on the same day that the Social Security Administration said the 2024 Social Security COLA will be 3.2%. The 2024 COLA represents a steep drop from this year’s 8.7% increase which was the highest in more than four decades, but is still well above the 2.6% average over the past 20 years.

A COLA of 3.2% would add an extra $57.35 a month to the average Social Security retirement benefit, which was $1,792.37 a month as of August 2023. That’s a significant drop from the average monthly increase of about $146 based on the 2023 COLA.

Many Social Security recipients won’t even get the full COLA next year because of the higher Medicare Part B premium, which is automatically deducted from Social Security payments each month. The Medicare changes won’t completely wipe out the higher COLA, but they’ll reduce it enough to create financial challenges for a lot of beneficiaries, experts say.

Kathleen Romig, director of Social Security and disability policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, called the 2024 COLA “great news for beneficiaries,” but added that the Medicare premium hike “will absorb a disproportionate share” of the increase, the AARP reported

Make Your Money Work Better for You

“Seniors and people with disabilities tend to spend a greater share of their incomes on healthcare, and medical prices are rising faster than overall inflation,” Romig said.

This has been a common theme of senior advocacy groups — the inability of the annual COLA calculation to adequately cover senior healthcare costs and account for increases in Medicare premiums and deductibles.

One of those advocacy groups is The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), which has long supported changing the formula used to determine the COLA. The formula is currently based on third-quarter inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

The TSCL would prefer it to be based on the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E), which puts a bigger emphasis on healthcare and other costs that impact older Americans.

“If that were the law today, the COLA in 2024 would be almost a percentage point higher — 4%, versus the 3.2% just announced by the Social Security Administration,” Mary Johnson, the TSCL’s Social Security policy analyst, said in an Oct. 13 press release.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Related Content

Retire in Luxury Abroad: 10 Best Foreign Cities for Retirees on a Budget of $5,000 a Month

Money

Retire in Luxury Abroad: 10 Best Foreign Cities for Retirees on a Budget of $5,000 a Month

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Gen Z Is More Focused on These 3 Life Ambitions Than Work — How To Find the Right Balance

Money

Gen Z Is More Focused on These 3 Life Ambitions Than Work -- How To Find the Right Balance

October 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Ways You Can Save More Money Using Angi (Formerly Angie’s List)

Money

4 Ways You Can Save More Money Using Angi (Formerly Angie's List)

October 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Things That Rich and Poor People Use Completely Differently

Money

11 Things That Rich and Poor People Use Completely Differently

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

13 High-Income Skills You Can Learn Without a College Degree

Side Gigs

13 High-Income Skills You Can Learn Without a College Degree

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Best and Worst Major US Cities To Earn $100K — How Far Your Money Goes

Money

Best and Worst Major US Cities To Earn $100K -- How Far Your Money Goes

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

20 Highest-Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a Degree

Money

20 Highest-Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a Degree

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Well-Paying Jobs That Don’t Require a Degree or Physical Labor

Money

15 Well-Paying Jobs That Don't Require a Degree or Physical Labor

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 States Where Gig Workers Earn the Most Money

Money

5 States Where Gig Workers Earn the Most Money

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Ways To Alter the 50/30/20 Rule To Suit Your Savings Plan

Money

5 Ways To Alter the 50/30/20 Rule To Suit Your Savings Plan

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Dollar Bill Could Be Worth Up to $6,000

Wealth

This Dollar Bill Could Be Worth Up to $6,000

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Going Instead

Money

Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Going Instead

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

US Treasury: American Money Crisis ‘By No Means Unsolvable’ — But Looming Issues Tip Scales Toward Global Recession

Money

US Treasury: American Money Crisis 'By No Means Unsolvable' -- But Looming Issues Tip Scales Toward Global Recession

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Money Expert Rachel Cruze Reveals Top 10 Things People Waste Money on During Fall

Money

Money Expert Rachel Cruze Reveals Top 10 Things People Waste Money on During Fall

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Live on $1,000 Per Month

Money

How To Live on $1,000 Per Month

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Buy a Train Ticket This Day of the Week – It Could Be Cheaper To Buy on These Days

Money

Don't Buy a Train Ticket This Day of the Week - It Could Be Cheaper To Buy on These Days

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!